SC Directs Maharashtra To Take Action Against Politicians Accused Of Assaulting Doctors

The Supreme Court on Monday expressed concern over the growing incidents of doctors being assaulted by political party members in Maharashtra and directed the state government to take those involved into custody.
“Those involved should be taken into custody and not allowed to roam freely,” the court said while hearing the matter, as Moneycontrol reported.
The remarks came during a hearing on a plea filed by Shiv Sena councillor Ramesh Mhatre, who had challenged bail conditions in a case related to the assault of doctors at Shastrinagar Hospital in Kalyan.
Mhatre’s lawyer, Mukul Rohatgi, withdrew the plea. The Maharashtra government told the court that it had sought cancellation of Mhatre’s bail. The Supreme Court issued notice and listed the matter for September 28.
Hospital Assault Case
The incident took place early Sunday after a commotion broke out at the hospital over the discharge of a person injured during the Dahi Handi festival, according to a Times of India report.
Palghar Police have registered a case against at least 17 people, including members of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction.
According to CCTV footage, one of the accused allegedly slapped a receptionist and threatened a woman employee when they tried to intervene.
In a complaint filed by a hospital employee, Shiv Sena district chief Kundan Sankhe, city chief Rahul Gharat and others were accused of entering the hospital’s emergency department and arguing with doctors over the discharge of the injured person.
The complaint alleged that the confrontation later escalated, with a receptionist who attempted to intervene being slapped, an incident also captured on CCTV.
Bail Challenge Withdrawn
The immediate matter before the Supreme Court concerned Mhatre’s challenge to the bail conditions in the Kalyan hospital assault case.
Rohatgi withdrew the plea on Mhatre’s behalf, while the Maharashtra government said it had moved for cancellation of his bail.
The Supreme Court subsequently issued notice and fixed the next hearing for September 28.