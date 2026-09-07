Delhi HC Agrees To Hear Swatantra Bhardwaj’s Plea Against Arrest

Advocate Umesh Sharma told PTI, “The person is in custody for the last three days, I am praying that the habeas corpus petition be listed today”. PTI reported that Bhardwaj was detained in Bulandshahr on September 4 and later sent to one-day judicial custody. Delhi Police has added provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and criminal intimidation to the FIR, and a POCSO case has also been registered against him.