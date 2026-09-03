Varanasi-Delhi Air India Express Flight Diverted To Lucknow Over Technical Issue

An Air India Express flight travelling from Varanasi to Delhi made a precautionary landing in Lucknow on Thursday due to a suspected technical issue.
The airline reported that the aircraft landed safely in Lucknow, refreshments were provided, and an alternate flight is being arranged on priority.
IndiGo diverted its Doha-Bengaluru flight to Muscat on the same day after an operating crew member required urgent medical care.
Air India Express diverted a Varanasi-Delhi flight to Lucknow on Thursday after a suspected technical issue. The crew chose a “precautionary diversion” with passenger safety in mind.
“The aircraft landed safely, and all guests were provided refreshments upon arrival,” an Air India Express spokesperson said. The airline added that an alternate flight was being arranged on priority.
The diversion came amid a string of recent aviation-related disruptions involving Air India Express and IndiGo, including diversions over a medical emergency, a technical snag and a bomb threat response.
IndiGo Flight Diversions
IndiGo also diverted a flight on Thursday. The airline informed that its Doha-Bengaluru service was rerouted to Muscat, Oman, after a member of the operating crew urgently needed medical attention.
After the aircraft landed in Muscat, a medical team attended to the crew member, the airline informed. The diversion delayed the onward journey and forced the carrier to arrange a replacement aircraft and crew.
“An alternate aircraft along with a new set of crew has been arranged to continue the journey to Bengaluru. We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimise it, including offering refreshments and timely updates as they wait for the aircraft at Muscat. The safety of our customers, crew, and aircraft remains our top priority at IndiGo,” the airline said.
That incident followed another IndiGo disruption a day earlier. A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight made an emergency landing at Goa airport after a technical snag, and people familiar with the matter said one of the aircraft’s engines had failed, prompting the flight to return to Goa.
Bomb Threat Response
Another Air India Express flight faced a security scare earlier this week. On Monday, a Dammam-Delhi service made an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport after a crew member found a tissue paper bearing the word “bomb” inside the aircraft’s lavatory, Ahmedabad Police said.
The flight was diverted to Ahmedabad as a precaution after the alleged bomb threat was reported. All 32 passengers on board were safely deboarded at Terminal 2 and security agencies carried out a detailed inspection of the aircraft.
“One of our flights from Dammam to Delhi was diverted to Ahmedabad as a precaution and in keeping with security protocols after being notified of a specific bomb threat. The government-appointed Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC) was alerted immediately, and all security procedures were promptly initiated. The flight landed, and all guests have been disembarked safely. The aircraft will be released for operations after necessary security checks are completed,” an Air India Express spokesperson said.
Police said the aircraft remained under security checks as a precautionary measure. Further details were awaited.