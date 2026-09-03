$1 Trillion Question Behind Taliban’s US Investment Pitch

Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government is seeking US investment across mining, infrastructure, agriculture and trade
The often-cited $1 trillion figure refers to estimated mineral potential, not $1 trillion in ready-to-develop commercial reserves
Turning that potential into investable projects will depend on infrastructure, financing, processing capacity, market access and the wider investment environment
Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government is signalling a desire for a different economic relationship with Washington, putting the country’s mineral wealth at the centre of its investment pitch.
Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told the Financial Times that Kabul was “absolutely” open to US investment in mining, infrastructure, agriculture and trade, while arguing that relations with the United States should be based on future cooperation rather than the two decades of war between them.
The pitch is significant because Afghanistan has long been associated with estimates of enormous mineral wealth. But the often-cited $1 trillion figure does not mean Kabul has $1 trillion worth of ready-to-mine reserves or projects available to investors.
The difference between geological potential and commercially viable investment is central to understanding what Afghanistan is actually offering.
What Exactly Is Kabul Offering US Investors?
Muttaqi’s pitch extends well beyond mining.
Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry describes the country as having abundant natural resources, a strategic geographic location and opportunities for investment across mining, agriculture, energy, transport, infrastructure and regional connectivity, alongside trade.
Mining nevertheless occupies a particularly prominent place in the government’s investment strategy.
The Ministry of Mines and Petroleum routinely advertises opportunities to domestic and international companies and has been holding meetings with foreign investors interested in Afghanistan’s metallic and non-metallic resources. In one meeting, foreign investors discussed potential opportunities with ministry officials, who said the government would facilitate investment in accordance with Afghanistan’s Minerals Law and related procedures.
The broader pitch is therefore about bringing external capital into an economy where infrastructure, finance and productive investment remain limited.
How Rich Is Afghanistan In Minerals?
Afghanistan does have substantial mineral potential. US geological assessments have identified significant mineral resources and prospects involving copper, iron, gold, lithium and other commodities.
But the origin of the $1 trillion figure requires an important qualification.
A US Geological Survey scientist involved in Afghanistan’s mineral assessment has explained that the $1 trillion figure was derived from estimates of mineral quantities and commodity prices, rather than representing a formal valuation of Afghanistan’s entire mineral endowment.
That distinction matters because a country’s geological resources can include deposits that are known but not economically viable, resources that require further exploration, or minerals that cannot be profitably extracted with available infrastructure and technology.
Afghanistan’s mineral wealth is therefore better understood as a large geological opportunity rather than a $1 trillion stockpile ready for commercial extraction.
Which Minerals Are Actually Attracting Investors?
Among the resources attracting current investor attention, gold and copper are particularly visible.
In June, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum said an Uzbek delegation had expressed interest in investing specifically in the country’s gold and copper mines. The ministry said technical teams would subsequently discuss mining operations, processing and procedures for concluding contracts.
Gold is already moving beyond the stage of a prospective investment.
In May, the Afghan mining ministry signed a five-year contract for gold extraction in Qala Zal district of Kunduz province. The agreement involved an investment of $20.24 million, a 30% royalty commitment and employment for 100 people directly and indirectly.
The deal also illustrates the scale difference between individual projects and the broader $1 trillion estimate. A mineral sector can contain enormous geological potential while individual commercially developed mines attract investments worth tens or hundreds of millions of dollars.
One of the best-known examples is the Aynak copper project, one of Afghanistan’s major identified copper deposits, while USGS assessments have also mapped numerous other copper and gold prospects.
Is Kabul Already Opening The Sector To Foreign Investors?
The investment push is not limited to speeches.
On July 26, Afghanistan’s Ministry of Mines and Petroleum issued a tender notice inviting local and international companies to participate in bidding for large-scale mining contracts. Interested companies were required to submit capability and prequalification documentation as part of the process, with the tender closing on August 27.
The ministry has also publicly discussed investment opportunities with foreign companies and signed individual mining contracts.
The Kunduz gold agreement is one example. The ministry has separately held discussions with Uzbek and other foreign investors about metallic and non-metallic resources while describing itself as willing to facilitate international investment.
This suggests that Kabul is attempting to turn its broader investment message into an operating system of tenders, contracts and investor engagement.
There is, however, a distinction between creating a formal process for foreign investment and creating conditions in which large-scale international investment becomes commercially attractive.
What Does Afghanistan’s Economy Need Foreign Investment For?
The economic backdrop helps explain why Kabul is seeking outside capital.
The World Bank says Afghanistan’s economy has shown some resilience, with real GDP estimated to have grown by 4.8% in 2025, but that growth has not translated into better living standards. Rapid population growth and the return of millions of Afghans have contributed to a 5.6% fall in GDP per capita, while weak investment and structural constraints continue to weigh on the economy.
The country also faces significant limitations in infrastructure and finance. The World Bank identifies unreliable electricity, limited access to finance and widespread informality as constraints on private-sector development, while declining external grants have limited investment in infrastructure and the government’s capacity to respond to economic shocks.
Its external position is also fragile. The World Bank estimates that Afghanistan’s current-account deficit widened to 36.1% of GDP in 2025, reflecting strong dependence on imports and weak export performance.
That is why foreign investment matters to Kabul beyond the mining sector. Capital for mines, roads, energy, agriculture and transport could potentially expand production, create jobs and strengthen Afghanistan’s trade links with neighbouring countries.
Why Isn’t $1 Trillion The Same As $1 Trillion In Investment?
This is the crucial distinction behind the headline figure.
A geological resource passes through several stages before it becomes an investable commercial asset.
First, there is the geological resource: evidence that minerals exist in a particular area.
Then comes the identified deposit, where the location and characteristics of the resource are understood more precisely.
Only some deposits can become economically recoverable reserves after factors such as grade, extraction technology, infrastructure, access and costs are considered.
From there, an investor still needs a commercially viable project. That requires exploration, feasibility studies, financing, roads and power, equipment, processing facilities, security and a regulatory framework.
Only after those stages does the resource become an actual investment opportunity capable of generating returns.
The USGS’s own explanation of the trillion-dollar figure demonstrates why the headline number needs caution. It was derived from estimates of mineral quantities and commodity prices rather than calculating how much money investors could immediately commit to commercially viable mines.
Afghanistan’s current mining activity illustrates the difference. The government can offer a gold concession involving a $20.24 million investment, or tender specific areas for development, without those projects representing anything close to the nominal value assigned to the country’s total mineral potential.
Infrastructure creates another hurdle. A mine may contain valuable ore but still be commercially unattractive if roads, electricity, water, processing capacity or access to export markets are inadequate.
The World Bank’s assessment of unreliable electricity and limited access to finance therefore matters directly to the mining pitch. So does Afghanistan’s broader trade deficit and structural dependence on imports.
The $1 trillion figure consequently refers to an estimate of mineral potential, not capital waiting to be deployed.
So What Is Kabul Really Offering American Investors?
Kabul is offering access to a resource-rich economy and is signalling that American companies would be welcome across mining, infrastructure, agriculture and trade. Mining is a central element of the pitch, with Afghanistan promoting opportunities involving copper, gold, iron, lithium and other commodities, while the government is actively pursuing tenders, investor meetings and contracts.
But the size of the opportunity should not be confused with the value of projects that can be invested in immediately.
The $1 trillion estimate is associated with Afghanistan’s mineral potential, not $1 trillion of commercially proven, economically recoverable and infrastructure-ready reserves.
There is evidence that Kabul is trying to move beyond rhetoric: it has issued tenders, met foreign investors and signed mining contracts. Yet converting Afghanistan’s geological wealth into sustained international investment will depend on factors far beyond the quantity of minerals underground.
Those include infrastructure, access to finance, processing capacity, market access and the wider economic environment identified by the World Bank.
For American investors, therefore, Kabul’s offer is ultimately a proposition built around long-term access to potential rather than an immediately investable $1 trillion asset base.
The value of that proposition will depend on whether Afghanistan can turn deposits into viable projects — and whether investors conclude that the returns justify the practical barriers involved.