Rishabh Pant Turns Party Mode On With MS Dhoni After Sri Lanka Tests - Watch

Following the end of the Test series against Sri Lanka, wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was spotted partying and having fun with former India captain MS Dhoni, along with some of their friends. Dhoni and Pant stood for the camera with their mates in a widely shared video, all of them enjoying.
Arijit Singh’s 2016 banger "Channa Mereya" could be heard in the background. After posing for the camera, Dhoni and a few others moved away, but Pant, who was lying on a sofa, was seen calling them back. Dhoni wore green pants and a casual blue shirt with a floral design, while Pant wore a tea-green co-ord outfit.
This is not the first time Pant and Dhoni have been spotted together outside the pitch. They have a history of celebrating Christmas together. Back in 2022, both were spotted in a Christmas celebration picture in Dubai. Dhoni was on holiday with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. This Indian duo was again spotted in the subsequent year celebrating Christmas.
Pant Overtakes Dhoni...
In the recently concluded Test series against Sri Lanka, Pant became India's top run scorer as a designated wicketkeeper in away or neutral Tests during the second Test, surpassing Dhoni in the record books. Pant has just surpassed Dhoni's total of 2,496 runs with 2,534 runs at a remarkable average of over 41.
Pant ended the Sri Lanka series with 168 runs in three innings. He averaged 56 with two half-centuries to his name. India won the two-Test series 1-0. The second Test ended in a draw as Sonal Dinusha batted for five sessions following Sri Lanka's follow-on. Sonal scored centuries in both innings.
Additionally, Pant became the third-highest six-hitter in Test cricket, surpassing Adam Gilchrist. Pant has surpassed Australian great Gilchrist, who struck 100 sixes in 96 Tests, with 102 sixes in 52 Tests. Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum (107 sixes in 101 Tests) and former England captain Ben Stokes (138 sixes in 122 Tests) are ahead of Pant.