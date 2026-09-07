Malaysia Airlines Flight To Jeddah Diverted To Chennai After Engine Issue, Air India Express Flight Also Diverted

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A Malaysia Airlines flight from Kuala Lumpur to Jeddah was diverted to Chennai after an engine-related technical issue, while an Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Singapore was also diverted to the airport

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Summary of this article

  • Malaysia Airlines MH 156, carrying 186 people, was diverted to Chennai after a technical issue involving Engine No. 2.

  • The aircraft landed safely, was towed to a parking bay and passengers were provided accommodation at the airport.

  • An Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Singapore was also diverted to Chennai because of a technical issue and landed safely.

 A Malaysia Airlines flight bound to Jeddah from Kuala Lumpur was on Monday diverted to Chennai following a technical issue involving its engine and a full emergency was declared, an official said.

Malaysia Airlines MH 156 with 186 persons on board landed safely and appropriate emergency response arrangements were activated in the airport here, he said.

There was a technical issue "involving Engine No.2." "Further assessment of the aircraft and the technical issue is being carried out by the airline and relevant technical teams," the spokesperson said, adding operations are normal.

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The airplane was brought to the parking slot by an aircraft tow vehicle and the passengers have been provided accommodation in the airport.

Meanwhile, an Air India Express flight from Tiruchirappalli to Singapore was diverted to Chennai International airport due to a technical issue.

In view of the issue, a "local standby was declared" at Chennai airport and the necessary emergency response arrangements were kept ready.

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The aircraft landed safely and vacated the runway on its own power.

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Following the declaration of local standby, the concerned airport operational and emergency agencies were kept on alert and necessary arrangements were made to facilitate the safe arrival of the aircraft.

The aircraft landed safely without any untoward incident.

The assessment of the reported technical issue by the airline's engineering/technical team is getting done. "All operations are normal," the official added. 

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