Nepal Floods: India Seeks DNA Samples From Families Of Missing Nationals For Identification In China

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Rucha Pramanick
Published at:

India has asked families of nationals still missing after Nepal’s August 26 disaster to submit DNA samples after China confirmed it can receive and compare the data to help establish identities

image Prefer on Google
Nepal floods
Chilime Tunnel Rescue Operations by Indian forces Photo: @navsri6619
Summary of this article

  • The Embassy of India in Beijing has asked families of Indian nationals still missing after the August 26 disaster to submit DNA samples to help identify them.

  • Priority samples are sought from parents, spouses and children, while samples from siblings and other relatives may be collected when necessary.

  • The samples will be forwarded to Chinese authorities for comparison, as DNA testing remains an important tool for identifying badly damaged or fragmented remains recovered after the floods.

The Embassy of India in Beijing has asked families of Indian nationals still missing after the August 26 mudslide and flash flood to submit DNA samples to help identify them, after Chinese authorities confirmed they are now able to receive samples for comparison.

The Embassy said the samples will be forwarded to the concerned Chinese authorities, who will compare them with available records and inform India if a match is confirmed.

What Is The Embassy Asking Families To Do?

Families willing to provide DNA information are requested to submit the relevant data, in the internationally-recognised CODIS format, to the Embassy of India. The Embassy will forward the data to the concerned Chinese authorities for comparison.

The Embassy will be notified, and will in turn inform the family, should a match be confirmed. The statement says families should submit DNA information in the internationally recognised CODIS format.

Related Content
Family members of victims prepare effigies made of hay and straw for their last rites. - | Photo: PTI/Abhishek Maharjan
Damaged houses stand precariously near the swollen, debris-choked banks of the Trishuli River after flash floods in Nepal - AP
Indian ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava meets the Indian forensic team - X@navsri6619
Nepal To Bury Unidentified Bodies; DNA Samples Taken For Later Identificaton - | Photo: Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua via AP

Blood samples from the parents of the missing foreign national; blood samples from the spouse and children (samples from multiple children should be collected wherever possible).

If the missing person has no living parents or children, the embassy asked the kin to collect blood samples from siblings (collecting samples from all siblings is preferred); if necessary, collect samples from other maternal relatives (e.g., cousins on the maternal side) and paternal relatives (e.g., cousins on the paternal side).

In all such cases, details of the relationship may be specified.

The embassy asked to label DNA samples using the following format: "Nationality + Name and Passport Number of Missing Person + Name and Passport Number of Family Member + Sample ID Number."

Family members of victims prepare effigies made of hay and straw for their last rites. - | Photo: PTI/Abhishek Maharjan
Nepal Floods: 1,344 Dead, Nearly 5,000 Missing; Police Warn Against Looting

By Outlook News Desk

Search and Rescue Operations in Chilime Tunnel - X@navsri6619
Nepal Urges Countries To Restrict Travel Advisories To Flood-Affected Areas

By PTI

How Will The DNA Matching Process Work?

Authorities are relying on DNA testing to identify hundreds of bodies recovered after the August 26 floods and help families find relatives who remain missing.

Police have so far collected 2,272 DNA samples -- 1,260 from bodies and 1,012 from relatives -- as they try to establish the identities of those killed in the disaster, The Kathmandu Post reported.

Authorities said 1,030 bodies had been buried after DNA samples were collected and other identification procedures completed. The figure includes 222 women, 355 men and 453 bodies whose sex could not be established, the newspaper reported.

Representational Photo - ANI
India, China Hold Corps Commander-Level Talks Along LAC In Arunachal Pradesh

By PTI

Only 96 bodies have been handed over to families so far after identification, according to Nepal's National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority.

Identifying the dead has emerged as a major challenge.

Bodies recovered after being swept downstream have often been severely damaged, decomposed or recovered only in parts, making identification by face, clothing or personal belongings difficult, PTI reported, citing officials.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories