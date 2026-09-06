Nepal Urges Countries To Restrict Travel Advisories To Flood-Affected Areas

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Nepal has urged foreign governments to limit travel advisories to flood-affected areas, saying the rest of the country remains open and safe for tourists and travellers

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Summary of this article

  • Nepal has asked friendly countries to limit travel advisories to specific flood-affected areas instead of covering the entire country.

  • The US has placed Nepal under Level 2 travel advisory, with parts of Rasuwa district under its highest “Do not travel” warning.

  • Nepal has also facilitated the return of 431 citizens who were stranded on the Chinese side after the floods.

Nepal has urged friendly countries to confine travel advisories to specific flood-affected areas, while highlighting that the rest of the country remains open and safe for travel and tourism.

The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Sunday that it and Nepal's missions abroad were working closely with friendly countries on the issue.

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal - ANI
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The request comes after the United States issued a travel advisory on September 4, placing Nepal under Level 2, or “Exercise increased caution”, due to natural disasters.

The US advisory places the Rasuwagadhi-Timure-Syafrubesi area of Rasuwa district, including the Nepal-China border crossing, under Level 4, or “Do not travel”, due to flood damage, disrupted transportation and communications, ongoing search-and-rescue and recovery operations, and the risk of additional flooding and landslides.

Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah - @ShahBalen
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“Nepal regularly experiences earthquakes, floods, and landslides. Earthquakes can happen suddenly with little warning, including in the Kathmandu Valley,” the advisory said.

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Also, foreign journalists seeking to cover the flood-affected areas are required to obtain press accreditation through the Department of Information and Broadcasting's online service, the Foreign Ministry said.

The ministry said the requirement was in view of the risks associated with ongoing rescue operations, unstable terrain, landslide hazards and helicopter operations.

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Meanwhile, Nepal has facilitated the return of 431 Nepali nationals who were stranded on the Chinese side after the floods, with the ministry coordinating with Chinese authorities. They returned through the Tatopani border point, while another 105 were expected to return through the same border point, the ministry said.

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