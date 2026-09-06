Nepal PM Balen Shah To Raise Climate Justice At UNGA After Bhotekoshi Floods

Balen Shah is scheduled to address the UN General Assembly on September 24, his first foreign trip since becoming Nepal’s prime minister.
Nepal is expected to seek climate compensation and international support after the devastating Bhotekoshi-area flash floods and ensuing losses.
Kathmandu has assessed billions of dollars in reconstruction needs, while India has reiterated its position on climate finance and the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities.
Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah will visit the US later this month to address the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, where he is likely to raise the issue of climate change and seek compensation from the international community over the devastating flash floods, according to PTI.
The flash floods, triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the Nepal-Tibet border on August 26, devastated towns and villages in northern and central Nepal, killing more than 1,300, while around 4,900 remain missing.
Why Is Balen Shah Taking Climate Justice To The UN?
Shah is scheduled to address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York on September 24, according to the UN’s official speaking schedule cited by PTI. This would be his first foreign trip since taking office on March 27.
Shah will lead the Nepalese delegation to the UNGA, Foreign Ministry sources said. Discussions and consultations are underway at various levels to formulate Nepal’s position for the UNGA.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is currently busy in preparation for the upcoming visit. The Prime Minister’s Office has held discussions with experts and scientists in Nepal and abroad on issues to be raised during Shah’s visit.
What Does Nepal Want From The International Community?
Nepal is likely to raise the issue of climate change and campaign for compensation from the international community during Shah's address to the UNGA.
Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal will accompany Shah on the high-level visit. A couple of days ago, Khanal held comprehensive discussions with representatives of diplomatic missions based in Nepal on the issue of climate justice that Nepal plans to raise on the global stage.
The government is assessing the human and material losses caused by the disaster. The Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are jointly preparing a report, containing a factual assessment of the damage.
According to the General Assembly Organising Committee, preparations for the opening and other sessions, which will run from September 8 to 28, have been intensified. The general debate at the UNGA will be held from September 22 to 26.
This comes as Nepal has demanded “climate compensation” from major greenhouse-gas emitters, including China, the United States and India, following the devastating floods, arguing that countries that have contributed significantly to global warming should help vulnerable nations deal with the cost of climate disasters.
The demand comes as Nepal faces an enormous reconstruction bill. Preliminary government estimates have put the destruction at $4 billion-$7 billion, while Kathmandu has estimated recovery costs at around $5 billion.
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs responded to this demand, saying, “India has consistently maintained that climate change is a common challenge, and action in this regard must be based on the principle of common differentiated responsibilities and respective capabilities, developed countries who historically are responsible for the emissions and have contributed overwhelmingly to the civil crisis, must take lead in reducing emissions and supporting developing countries by way of finance and technology transfer to meet this challenge."