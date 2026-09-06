US Sinks Iranian Oil Tanker In Gulf Of Oman, Iran Calls Attack ‘Illegal’

US CENTCOM says it sank Iranian tanker M/T Kylo in the Gulf of Oman after targeting three vessels.
Washington linked the tankers to an alleged IRGC funding network and said two others were disabled.
Iran condemned the strikes as “illegal” and accused the US of violating international law.
The United States has sunk an Iranian oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman after its crew abandoned the vessel, marking a major escalation in Washington’s military campaign against Iran’s petroleum infrastructure. US Central Command (CENTCOM) said the tanker, the Comoros-flagged M/T Kylo, also known as the Noxen, was destroyed on September 5 after US forces targeted three Iranian crude oil tankers.
CENTCOM on Sunday released video showing the tanker being struck and sinking. The US military said the three vessels were part of a multibillion-dollar funding network allegedly linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
“Thanks to the precision and professionalism of American service members, the M/T Kylo sank in the Gulf of Oman today and joined Iran’s navy at the bottom of the sea,” CENTCOM said in a post on X.
The other two tankers, M/T Downy and M/T Stark 1, were permanently disabled but remained afloat, according to CENTCOM.
Why Did US Strike Iranian Oil Tankers?
CENTCOM said the attacks on the three tankers followed an IRGC assault on US Navy warships. Washington has accused the vessels of being part of a network that helps generate revenue for the IRGC.
The strikes come amid a rapidly escalating confrontation between the US and Iran, with military operations increasingly spilling into commercial shipping routes and threatening a vital artery for global energy supplies.
The Gulf of Oman and nearby Strait of Hormuz are among the world's most strategically important maritime routes, carrying a significant share of global oil shipments. Further attacks on commercial vessels could increase risks for shipping and energy markets.
The sinking of the Kylo represents a particularly significant escalation because the vessel was not merely disabled but destroyed at sea.
Iran Condemns US Action As ‘War Crime’
Iran has strongly condemned the US attacks on its commercial vessels.
The Embassy of Iran in India, in a post on X, shared the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s condemnation of what Tehran described as US attacks on Iranian commercial shipping in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman.
Iran called the US action “illegal and irresponsible”, describing it as part of what it termed continuing American military aggression, a naval blockade and economic warfare against Tehran.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry said the attacks violated Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and amounted to a war crime and a threat to international peace, security and maritime trade.
Tehran also warned that responsibility for the consequences of the attacks would rest with the United States and its allies.
The latest confrontation comes as Washington and Tehran exchange increasingly direct military strikes, with attacks on both military and commercial vessels raising fears that the conflict could widen further across the region.