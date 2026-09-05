US Strikes 3 Iranian Oil Carriers After Missile Attack At US Navy Ships

US forces struck three Iranian crude oil carriers after missile attacks.
Iranian missiles targeted two US Navy vessels, causing no reported injuries.
Strait of Hormuz shipping faces renewed pressure amid escalating military tensions.
US forces struck three Iranian crude oil carriers on Saturday after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two US Navy vessels, according to US Central Command. The American warships evaded the incoming missiles, and no US personnel were reported injured.
The exchange points to a sharper military confrontation between Washington and Tehran. Maritime security and energy supplies have become major flashpoints.
The clash has also drawn renewed attention to the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route. A large share of the world’s oil trade typically passes through the waterway, and the conflict has already disrupted commercial shipping in the region and added to volatility in international energy markets.
US Response Details
US Central Command gave the account. It said US forces struck three Iranian crude oil carriers on Saturday after Iran fired ballistic missiles at two US Navy vessels. The American warships were able to dodge the incoming missiles.
No US personnel were reported injured in the attack. The military exchange added to tensions between the US and Iran at sea.
Hormuz Shipping Pressure
The Strait of Hormuz remains a key global shipping route, with a large share of the world’s oil trade typically passing through it. The conflict has already disrupted commercial shipping in the region and contributed to volatility in international energy markets.
Iran has tried to restrict maritime traffic through the strategic waterway. The US has stepped up military operations aimed at protecting navigation and countering Iranian threats.
(This is a developing story)