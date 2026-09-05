Why The Thilafushi Port Shift To China Matters For India

Maldives awards Thilafushi port’s first phase to Chinese firm CHEC, replacing an earlier India partnership.
Thilafushi is being developed as a future hub for Maldives’ maritime trade, logistics and light manufacturing.
China already has a significant infrastructure presence in the Maldives, including the Sinamalé Bridge and Thilafushi land reclamation project.
The Maldives’ decision to hand the first phase of the Thilafushi Port project to a Chinese company marks a setback for India’s infrastructure and strategic engagement in the Indian Ocean.
Maldives Ports Limited (MPL) has signed an agreement with China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) for the first phase of the project to relocate the Malé Commercial Port to Thilafushi, abandoning an earlier understanding with India to jointly develop the port.
Under the deal, signed at MPL’s head office by the company’s chief executive, Mohamed Rishwan and CHEC’s country manager, Mao Bao, the design and quay-wall construction have gone to CHEC, while some components, including a 100-metre domestic quay wall and three hectares of paving, have been awarded separately to the Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC).
Why It Matters
The proposed port is far more than a piece of commercial infrastructure. Thilafushi is being developed as the future hub of the Maldives’ international maritime trade, with plans for container and bulk cargo facilities, domestic cargo handling, warehousing, logistics and an export processing zone incorporating light manufacturing.
The full build-out is expected to expand the port from five to 20 hectares, with a 650-metre quay wall, a 125-metre roadside jetty, a bonded warehouse and an X-ray facility, cutting cargo clearance times from five to six days down to 48 hours.
New Delhi’s strategic concern stems from Thilafushi’s location in the central Indian Ocean, close to Malé and within maritime space through which critical shipping routes pass.
Chinese involvement does not automatically mean the facility will become a military base, but greater Chinese control over strategically located commercial maritime infrastructure could give Beijing more economic, logistical and potentially strategic leverage in India’s immediate maritime neighbourhood.
It is also not China’s first foothold on the atoll. CHEC has already built the Sinamalé Bridge connecting Malé to Hulhumalé, and separately began work in 2023 on a 150-hectare “Thilafushi Phase 2” land reclamation for the Maldives’ Housing Development Corporation.
The timing compounds the concern. India has invested heavily in the Maldives, most notably through the GMCP, which is meant to connect Malé with the industrial island of Thilafushi.
Having helped underwrite the connectivity that makes Thilafushi viable as a hub, India now finds the port itself going to a Chinese contractor.
Will It Affect India’s Manufacturing And Export Strategy?
The Thilafushi project is specifically designed to integrate ports, logistics, warehousing, re-export and light manufacturing. That means Chinese involvement could eventually give Chinese companies a logistics and commercial platform closer to Indian waters and potentially ease the path for Chinese goods and equipment reaching markets across the Indian Ocean.
For India, the response should be greater diversification of regional supply chains, rather than viewing the project through a purely military lens. Indian manufacturers seeking export markets in Africa, West Asia and island nations will increasingly need competitive shipping, logistics, warehousing and regional distribution networks of their own.
The episode also underlines why India’s growing defence-manufacturing base needs export-oriented maritime infrastructure and stronger regional partnerships, rather than relying on goodwill agreements that can be outbid or outpaced.
In short, Thilafushi is a geopolitical warning, not necessarily an immediate threat to India’s manufacturing or defence-export ambitions. Its larger significance is that competition with China is increasingly moving from weapons and diplomacy into ports, logistics, supply chains and industrial infrastructure.