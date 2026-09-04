Who Is Prakash Patel ? Indian-origin Police Officer Facing 5 Sexual Assault Charges In London

Prakash Patel faces five sexual assault charges involving four women known to him.
He was arrested and suspended from duty in April 2025 following formal complaints.
The CPS authorised the charges, with Patel due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court.
A police officer in London has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault following an investigation into allegations involving four women known to him. The case has now moved to court, with the accused due to face his first hearing.
Detective Sergeant Prakash Patel, attached to the North West Command Unit of London's Metropolitan Police, faces five charges of sexual assault. The Metropolitan Police said the charges were authorised by the UK's Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) following an investigation by its Central South Command Unit, conducted with the Directorate of Professional Standards.
Patel is scheduled to appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Friday, September 4.
Charges Against Prakash Patel
According to the Metropolitan Police, the five charges concern four women who were known to Patel.
One allegation relates to an incident said to have occurred during the summer of 2024. The other four charges concern alleged incidents on December 3, 2024. The police said the women involved are being supported by specialist officers as the investigation and legal proceedings continue.
The CPS authorised the five charges on July 24 after the case was referred to it following further police inquiries. The allegations have not been tested in court. Patel remains entitled to due process, and the charges should not be treated as evidence of guilt.
When Was Patel Arrested?
Patel was arrested on April 24, 2025, after police received formal complaints concerning the allegations. He was suspended from duty on the same day.
The investigation was subsequently carried out by the Central South Command Unit in cooperation with the Metropolitan Police's Directorate of Professional Standards. Following further inquiries and a review of the evidence, the case was referred to the CPS.
The CPS later authorised the charges, allowing the matter to proceed before the courts.
Who Is Prakash Patel?
Patel is a Detective Sergeant with the Metropolitan Police and is attached to its North West Command Unit.
The Met Police confirmed his upcoming court appearance, saying he would appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 4. Hindustan Times also reported that the CPS had authorised the charges following further police inquiries.
The Metropolitan Police has said the four women involved continue to receive support from investigating officers. The case is now before the court, the allegations against Patel remain unproven unless established through the legal process.