Tarun Tejpal Case: Goa Govt Challenges 10-Year Sentence In SC, Seeks Enhanced Punishment

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
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Tarun Tejpal was sentenced to 10 years in prison after the Bombay High Court overturned his acquittal in the 2013 sexual assault case

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Tarun Tejpal, Tehelka Magazine
Tarun Tejpal Convicted In 2013 Rape Case File Photo
Summary of this article

  • The High Court convicted Tejpal in the 2013 Goa sexual assault case, relying on the survivor’s testimony, CCTV footage and communications.

  • Tejpal has said he will challenge both his conviction and sentence in the Supreme Court.

The Goa government has petitioned the Supreme Court to enhance the prison sentence of former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal. The Bombay High Court's Goa Bench convicted Tejpal on August 6, 2026, handing him a 10-year rigorous imprisonment term.

The High Court ruling reversed a 2021 trial court decision that had previously acquitted the journalist.

Tarun Tejpal - File Photo
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The 2013 Assault Case

The legal proceedings stem from a November 2013 incident during a Tehelka event in Goa. A junior female colleague accused Tejpal of sexual assault inside a hotel elevator.

Goa Police registered a case and arrested Tejpal in 2013, charging him under the Indian Penal Code for rape, sexual harassment and assault with intent to disrobe. The prosecution also filed charges of wrongful restraint and wrongful confinement.

Tejpal rejected all allegations following his arrest. He said the encounter was consensual and maintained that the complainant had misinterpreted the events.

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The Conviction

A Goa sessions court acquitted Tejpal of all charges in May 2021, questioning the post-incident behaviour of the complainant. The state government immediately challenged this verdict. Prosecutors stated the trial court judge relied on stereotypical assumptions regarding how sexual assault survivors should act.

A High Court Division Bench comprising Justices Neela Gokhale and Amit S Jamsandekar ultimately dismissed the lower court's reasoning. The judges termed the trial court's evaluation legally "perverse".

The Bench relied on the survivor's natural, reliable and high-quality testimony, CCTV footage and surrounding circumstances to convict him. Tejpal's own apology emails and other communications further proved his guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

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Surrender And Appeals

The High Court ordered Tejpal to serve 10 years of rigorous imprisonment. The sentence includes a fine of approximately ₹10.21 lakh, which is payable directly to the survivor. The court ordered the sentences for the various offences to run concurrently, making the effective imprisonment term 10 years.

Judges initially granted Tejpal two weeks to surrender. The court subsequently extended this window to four weeks to allow time for legal appeals.

Tejpal said he would challenge both the conviction and the punishment in the Supreme Court. The Goa government is separately advancing its petition for a stricter penalty. The High Court's conviction remains operative unless the Supreme Court stays or changes it.

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