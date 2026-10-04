Yamal And Rodri Shine As Spain Defeat 10-Man Czechia 3-1 to Maintain Perfect Nations League Run

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 4 October 2026 4:35 pm

Spain maintained their perfect start to the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Czechia at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium in Oviedo. La Roja seized control early when Lamine Yamal curled in a precise opener in the 5th minute. Controlling the tempo with superior possession, Spain doubled their lead before the break when Rodri drove a powerful shot into the top corner in the 34th minute. Czechia fought back in the second half, cutting the deficit when Jiří Sláma finished off a swift counterattack in the 68th minute. Tension mounted as the visitors dug in defensively, but Ladislav Krejčí was shown a second yellow card in the 84th minute, reducing Czechia to ten men. Mikel Merino extinguished any hopes of a comeback in the 88th minute, slotting home a fast-break goal to secure the 3-1 win.