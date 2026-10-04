Yamal And Rodri Shine As Spain Defeat 10-Man Czechia 3-1 to Maintain Perfect Nations League Run

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Spain maintained their perfect start to the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign with a hard-fought 3-1 victory over Czechia at the Carlos Tartiere Stadium in Oviedo. La Roja seized control early when Lamine Yamal curled in a precise opener in the 5th minute. Controlling the tempo with superior possession, Spain doubled their lead before the break when Rodri drove a powerful shot into the top corner in the 34th minute. Czechia fought back in the second half, cutting the deficit when Jiří Sláma finished off a swift counterattack in the 68th minute. Tension mounted as the visitors dug in defensively, but Ladislav Krejčí was shown a second yellow card in the 84th minute, reducing Czechia to ten men. Mikel Merino extinguished any hopes of a comeback in the 88th minute, slotting home a fast-break goal to secure the 3-1 win.

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Spain vs Czechia UEFA Nations League football highlights
Spain's Mikel Merino celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides third goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Spain and Czechia in Oviedo, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain vs Czechia UEFA Nations League football
Czechia's players react after the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Spain and Czechia in Oviedo, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain vs Czechia UEFA Nations League football highlights-Mikel Merino
Spain's Mikel Merino celebrates after scoring his sides third goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Spain and Czechia in Oviedo, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain vs Czechia UEFA Nations League football highlights-Victor Munoz
Spain's Victor Munoz fails to score past Czechia's goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Spain and Czechia in Oviedo, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain vs Czechia UEFA Nations League football highlights-Czechias Michal Sadilek
Czechia's Michal Sadilek, right, fouls Spain's Yeremy Pino during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Spain and Czechia in Oviedo, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain vs Czechia UEFA Nations League football highlights-Spains Rodri
Spain's Rodri, left, challenges Czechia's Ryan Naderi during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Spain and Czechia in Oviedo, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain vs Czechia UEFA Nations League football highlights-Czechias Jiri Slama
Czechia's Jiri Slama celebrates with teammates after scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Spain and Czechia in Oviedo, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain vs Czechia UEFA Nations League football highlights-Spains Rodri
Spain's Rodri celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Spain and Czechia in Oviedo, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Petr David Josek
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Spain vs Czechia UEFA Nations League football highlights-Lamine Yamal
Spain's Lamine Yamal controls the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Spain and Czechia in Oviedo, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain vs Czechia UEFA Nations League football highlights-Spains Lamine Yamal
Spain's Lamine Yamal runs to celebrate after scoring his sides first goal during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Spain and Czechia in Oviedo, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
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Spain vs Czechia UEFA Nations League football highlights- Michal Sacek
Spain's Alex Baena, right, challenges Czechia's Michal Sacek during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Spain and Czechia in Oviedo, Spain, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

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