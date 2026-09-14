Tarun Tejpal Surrenders In Goa After Conviction In 2013 Rape Case

Former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal surrendered before a Goa court on Monday.
He began serving a 10-year rigorous imprisonment sentence in a rape case.
The Bombay High Court overturned his 2021 acquittal and convicted him.
Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal surrendered before the North Goa Sessions Court in Mapusa on Monday and was taken into custody to serve a 10-year imprisonment sentence in a 2013 rape case.
Tejpal will be lodged at the Central Jail in Colvale, North Goa. His surrender followed the Supreme Court’s refusal to exempt him from custody while it considers his appeal against the Bombay High Court’s verdict.
The 63-year-old was accused of sexually assaulting a junior colleague inside a lift at a Goa hotel in 2013, when Tehelka was holding its annual Think festival. A trial court acquitted him in 2021, but the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court overturned that decision on August 6 and convicted him.
“I just want to say we are in the Supreme Court and are sure that justice will come,” Tejpal told reporters while being taken into custody.
A Division Bench comprising Justices Neela Gokhale and Amit Jamsandekar found him guilty under Indian Penal Code provisions covering rape by a person in a position of trust or authority, rape by someone exercising control or dominance, sexual harassment, assault with intent to disrobe and wrongful confinement.
The High Court sentenced Tejpal to 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment on the rape charges and imposed fines of ₹5 lakh for each conviction. It also awarded separate prison terms and fines for the other offences. Since the sentences will run concurrently, he will serve a maximum of 10 years.
Tejpal had approached the Supreme Court seeking permission to remain out of custody until his appeal was listed and heard. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing him, argued that the court could waive the surrender requirement in an appropriate case.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Goa government, opposed the request. He cited the High Court’s findings and argued that the case involved an aggravated rape offence carrying a sentence of 10 years’ rigorous imprisonment.
The Supreme Court rejected Tejpal’s application and gave him three weeks to surrender. His subsequent request to defer surrender because Monday was a public holiday was also dismissed by the North Goa Sessions Court.