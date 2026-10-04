BJP Slams Congress Over Imran Masood’s Elevation, Gandhi Family’s Response To Pilot Incident

BJP criticised Congress over Aradhana Misra and Imran Masood’s appointments ahead of Uttar Pradesh’s 2027 Assembly elections.
Sudhanshu Trivedi alleged the appointments widened the gap between Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals and today’s Congress leadership.
Trivedi also targeted Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi over their alleged silence on pilot Smit Machchhar’s reported bravery.
The BJP on Sunday criticised the Congress over its recent appointments in Uttar Pradesh, with party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi alleging that the move reflected a growing distance between Mahatma Gandhi's ideals and the politics of the Gandhi family.
Trivedi also targeted Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over their alleged silence on Indian pilot Smit Machchhar, who reportedly foiled his co-pilot's alleged attempt to crash a Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight.
Congress Reshuffle In UP
On Friday, the Congress appointed Aradhana Misra Mona as president of its Uttar Pradesh unit and MP Imran Masood as working president as part of a major organisational reshuffle ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
Misra, the daughter of Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari, succeeded Ajay Rai, who had headed the state unit since August 2023. The party also appointed Chaudhary Virendra Singh as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party in Uttar Pradesh, a position previously held by Misra.
Targeting the appointments, Trivedi referred to a controversial remark attributed to Masood about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"On the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who is a symbol of peace and non-violence, Congress has appointed Imran Masood, who is infamous for his remark that he will 'chop Modi into pieces', as the party's Uttar Pradesh unit working president," Trivedi said.
He also alleged that Misra had once stopped Congress workers from raising the slogan 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and asked them to raise 'Congress zindabad' instead.
"This demonstrates how vast the gap has become between Mahatma Gandhi and the Gandhis of today," he added.
BJP Targets Gandhi Family Over Pilot Incident
Trivedi also criticised the Congress leadership over its alleged lack of public support for Machchhar, who was reportedly attacked by his co-pilot aboard flydubai flight FZ1073 on Wednesday.
The flight was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv when the Indian pilot was allegedly stabbed by his Omani co-pilot in the cockpit and seriously injured. Despite the attack, Machchhar reportedly managed to prevent an attempt to bring down the aircraft, which was carrying 174 people.
Referring to the incident, Trivedi accused the Gandhi family of showing what he described as "silent support to terrorism" and said the Congress leadership's response should be viewed seriously.
He questioned Sonia Gandhi's alleged lack of sympathy for Machchhar, drawing a comparison with her reported response to those killed in the Batla House encounter.
Trivedi also criticised Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over her past association with the Palestinian cause and accused Rahul Gandhi of remaining silent because of electoral considerations.
"Rahul Gandhi, the 'wayward prince' of the Gandhi family, was so 'terrified of the vote bank' that he could not say a word in praise of Machchhar's valour," he said.
BJP linked its criticism of the Congress's organisational changes in Uttar Pradesh with its allegations against the party's national leadership over the pilot incident.