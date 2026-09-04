The €70m India-Linked Ammunition Deal That Exposed Estonia’s Defence Scandal

Estonia Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur has resigned amid scrutiny over a roughly €70 million ammunition procurement intended to support Ukraine
The dispute involves advance payments, ammunition quality and delivery, while Estonia’s National Audit Office has identified wider weaknesses in defence procurement and contract management
Parliament is examining corruption risks and responsibility for the contracts, but no personal corruption by Pevkur or the Indian supplier has been established
Estonia’s Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur has resigned amid mounting scrutiny over a disputed ammunition procurement intended to support Ukraine. The controversy centres on a procurement valued at around €70 million involving an Indian defence-industry supplier, but an audit by Estonia’s National Audit Office has found problems extending well beyond that contract, including weaknesses in contract management, delivery checks and the handling of state assets.
The resignation has turned a procurement dispute into a political accountability crisis. Estonia’s parliament is investigating corruption risks in the defence sector, while questions remain over how much money was actually paid, what ammunition was delivered, why such large advance payments were authorised and who approved the contracts.
So how did a procurement meant to rapidly supply ammunition for Ukraine end with a minister leaving office?
How Did A €70m Deal Become A Scandal?
Estonia was trying to secure ammunition for Ukraine, but the supplier at the centre of the dispute had an unusual profile.
Estonia’s parliamentary Anti-Corruption Select Committee has raised questions over a procurement valued at around €70 million involving ammunition from an Indian defence-industry supplier. Among the issues raised was whether sufficient scrutiny was applied before Estonia entered a contract of this size with a supplier that, according to the committee, had not previously produced shells.
The issue is not simply whether the company was eligible to participate in the procurement, but whether the risks associated with awarding such a large contract and making substantial advance payments were adequately assessed.
Nothing in the available material establishes that the Indian supplier was fraudulent or that corruption has been proven.
Instead, the controversy concerns due diligence, contract oversight and decision-making around a high-value wartime procurement.
Where Did The Money Actually Go?
The headline figure of €70 million does not tell the whole financial story.
Estonia’s National Audit Office identified €59.8 million in advance payments to the largest problematic supplier. The supplier, Datasel, has presented a different account, saying it received around €59 million and supplied or invoiced approximately €58 million worth of ammunition.
The difference between the overall procurement value and the advance payments is important because the figures describe different stages of the transaction.
The unresolved question is not simply where an €11 million difference went, but what portion of the total contract value was ultimately paid, delivered, accepted or remains recoverable.
That is why the financial dispute cannot accurately be reduced to a claim that Estonia paid €70 million and received nothing.
The issue instead is whether the state received the ammunition it contracted for, whether the goods met the required requirements and how much public money can ultimately be recovered.
Did Estonia Get The Ammunition It Paid For?
This is where the two sides’ accounts diverge most sharply.
Estonia’s position concerns whether the ammunition met contractual requirements; Datasel’s position concerns what it delivered, what Estonia accepted and why the contracts were terminated.
Pevkur said the ammunition supplied was not useless, but of insufficient quality, while acknowledging that the ammunition did not meet the level Estonia required.
Datasel disputes Estonia’s account. The company says it supplied substantial quantities of ammunition and argues that the termination of the contracts left it out of pocket.
That creates a genuine contractual dispute rather than a settled finding of wrongdoing.
The quality issue is nevertheless important because the ammunition was intended to support Ukraine during an ongoing war. A procurement failure in this context has consequences beyond an ordinary commercial disagreement: delayed deliveries, rejected ammunition or prolonged contract disputes can affect the speed at which military supplies reach Ukraine.
But the available material does not establish how much of the ammunition was ultimately usable by Ukraine or whether the quality problems affected every shipment.
Why Was So Much Money Paid Upfront?
The National Audit Office’s findings are what turn the individual ammunition dispute into a wider procurement story.
Its audit identified problems involving €71.6 million of the €72.1 million in supplier advance payments it examined. The largest problematic supplier had received €59.8 million in advances.
The question for the state is therefore not simply why it selected a particular supplier.
It is why such large payments were made before the state had received and verified the goods, and what safeguards existed if delivery failed or the products did not meet requirements.
The audit found broader weaknesses in the way the Defence Ministry and its area of responsibility managed contracts, monitored performance and accounted for defence property.
That makes the ammunition dispute a case study in a larger problem: how to maintain procurement controls when defence needs are urgent and governments are spending rapidly.
The Shell Deal Was Only Part Of The Problem
The National Audit Office did not limit its criticism to the ammunition contracts.
Its review identified what it described as continuing confusion in Estonia’s Defence Ministry’s area of responsibility and warned that weak management of state property was increasing the risk of misuse of public assets. Problems included contract oversight, verification of whether deliveries met requirements and the accounting of defence assets.
That is the point at which the scandal moves beyond the Indian supplier.
Even if the ammunition dispute were resolved, the audit raises a separate institutional question: whether Estonia’s defence procurement system has adequate controls for managing large, urgent and strategically sensitive contracts.
ERR has also reported that the procurement centre was facing problems involving two other companies, suggesting that the disputed ammunition contract was not necessarily an isolated case.
The political consequences therefore stem from a combination of individual contracts and evidence of wider weaknesses.
Why Is Parliament Investigating Corruption Risks?
Estonia’s Anti-Corruption Select Committee has taken up the matter not because corruption has already been proven, but because it wants to establish how the contracts were approved, who knew about the risks and where responsibility lay.
The committee has questioned whether the defence minister and the ministry’s chancellor approved the contracts and has criticised what it sees as competing accounts of responsibility among current and former officials.
The dispute over responsibility has sharpened after former RKIK head Magnus-Valdemar Saar said the procurement decisions were not made by RKIK alone and that material related to the transactions reached both the defence minister and the ministry chancellor.
This is an important distinction.
A corruption inquiry is not a finding of corruption.
The scandal is not yet a proven case of personal corruption by Pevkur. It is a documented case of serious procurement failures, a parliamentary corruption-risk investigation and a minister accepting political responsibility.
What Does Pevkur Say About His Role?
Pevkur’s resignation does not mean that he has been accused or found personally responsible for corrupt conduct.
His position has been that he did not personally take part in the specific procurement decision. At the same time, he accepted political responsibility for the problems that emerged under the ministry during his tenure and stepped down.
His comments on the ammunition itself also matter. By describing the product as insufficiently high-quality rather than useless, he acknowledged a procurement failure without accepting the most damaging characterisation of the deal.
The political question is therefore different from the legal one.
A minister does not necessarily have to personally sign or negotiate a problematic contract to face political consequences. In a parliamentary system, responsibility can extend to whether the ministry’s leadership maintained adequate controls and whether senior officials responded appropriately once problems emerged.
That is the accountability issue Pevkur’s resignation leaves behind.
What Does The Indian Company Say?
Datasel’s account directly challenges the simplest version of the scandal: that Estonia paid tens of millions of euros and received little or nothing in return.
The company disputes Estonia’s description of the contract failure, says it delivered significant amounts of ammunition and argues that it suffered financial losses after the contracts were terminated.
Italian reporting on the dispute has also highlighted the involvement of an Italian company in the ammunition supply chain, adding another layer to a procurement arrangement that crossed several jurisdictions.
The competing accounts are why it is important not to describe the case as an Indian company simply taking Estonian money without delivering anything.
What is established is that a major advance payment was made, the contracts became disputed over delivery and quality, and the Estonian state is now dealing with the financial and political consequences.
Could Estonia Have To Pay Money Back?
The dispute could also create consequences beyond the immediate contract.
ERR reported that Estonia faces a risk of having to return money received from a European Union fund connected to the ammunition procurement if the spending is ultimately deemed ineligible.
That introduces another financial question.
If Estonia cannot recover disputed advance payments and must also return European funding, the cost of a procurement failure could become significantly larger than the amount still contested with the supplier.
But that remains a potential liability, not a confirmed final loss.
Was This Just One Bad Contract?
The evidence points to a broader problem.
ERR has reported difficulties involving two other companies, while the National Audit Office has identified weaknesses across the defence administration.
That changes the significance of Pevkur’s resignation.
The issue is no longer simply whether one supplier met one ammunition contract. It is whether Estonia’s defence procurement institutions are capable of handling large, urgent and politically sensitive contracts without sacrificing basic controls over public money and military equipment.
That challenge is particularly important for a country whose security policy is closely tied to supporting Ukraine while strengthening its own defences.
So What Actually Brought Down The Defence Minister?
Pevkur did not resign because an official investigation established that he personally committed corruption.
He resigned after a combination of problems turned one procurement dispute into a broader test of political responsibility: a roughly €70 million ammunition deal, tens of millions of euros in advance payments, a dispute over the quality and delivery of the ammunition, an audit exposing wider procurement and asset-management weaknesses, parliamentary scrutiny of corruption risks and unresolved questions over who approved the contracts and how they were monitored.
The Indian supplier is therefore only one part of the story.
The deeper issue is how Estonia manages defence procurement when the pressure to deliver weapons quickly collides with the need to protect public money, verify military supplies and maintain accountability.
The parliamentary investigation still has to establish who approved the disputed contracts, what due diligence was carried out, what Estonia ultimately received, how much money can be recovered and whether any individual bears legal responsibility.
Pevkur’s resignation resolves the political question for the moment. It does not resolve the procurement dispute.
For Estonia, the bigger test is whether the procurement failures exposed by the ammunition case can be fixed without weakening the country’s ability to rapidly equip Ukraine or strengthen its own defence.