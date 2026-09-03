Jaishankar Meets Zelenskyy In Kyiv: What Did India And Ukraine Discuss?

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and discussed bilateral cooperation and approaches to ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The two leaders also discussed the situation in the Black Sea, including threats to civilian shipping and the disruption of food supplies.
Jaishankar's Kyiv visit comes shortly after his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, highlighting India's continued engagement with both sides of the conflict.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and apprised him of his discussions with the Ukrainian counterpart on deepening bilateral cooperation.
"Our conversation centered on approaches to end the ongoing conflict," said the minister, who had earlier mentioned that he would convey the greetings and good wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the President.
Zelenskyy in turn said that this time must certainly not be a time of war. Peace is needed.
What Did Jaishankar And Zelenskyy Discuss?
Jaishankar said that he apprised Zelenskyy of discussions with Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on deepening India-Ukraine bilateral cooperation. Their conversation centered on approaches to end the ongoing conflict.
Zelenskyy said in a post on X, “Held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. We discussed important issues. We are grateful to India for its desire to end this unjust war—the war of Russia against Ukraine.”
“We discussed the situation in the Black Sea, including the existing threats to civilian shipping. We agree that it is absolutely unacceptable to block the supply of food to those regions where it is highly sensitive and people depend on the relevant sea routes,” Zelenskyy added.
Sybiha said, “This historic moment takes place amid escalating Russian attacks against our cities, port infrastructure, and civil shipping. Our capital is constantly under attack and I appreciate my colleague’s brave visit. Ukraine stands ready for diplomacy.”
Why Is Jaishankar's Kyiv Visit Significant?
India is engaging with Ukraine while maintaining its longstanding relationship with Russia. The timing matters because Jaishankar's Kyiv visit follows his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on August 24.
India is ready to extend "any help in any manner" to end the Ukraine-Russia war, which is now in its fifth year, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday as he held wide-ranging talks with his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv.
"India has consistently maintained that this is not an era of war, and that solutions will not emerge from the battlefield," he said in a joint press statement alongside Sybiha after their talks.
Jaishankar recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi just two days ago declared that endless war must now give way to the end of war during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Bishkek on the margins of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.
"Every passing day of conflict only means more deaths and more destruction. Understandably, it is for the parties involved to find a way. But, if India can be of any help in any manner, we are ready," he said.
India has been consistently calling for ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.
"In consonance with Prime Minister Modi’s call for an end to war, my visit has a focus on the prospects of dialogue and diplomacy. I will be taking back the views and positions shared today by the Ukrainian side," he added.