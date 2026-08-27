Two Rescued Chinese Crew Members Brought To Paradip Port After MV Ocean Winner Sinks

Two Chinese sailors rescued from MV Ocean Winner reach Paradip safely.
Search operations continue for 22 crew members still missing offshore.
Suspected cargo liquefaction may have caused the bulk carrier’s sinking.
Indian Coast Guard Ship Varad brought rescued Chinese nationals Pan Tonglai and Chen Jianhe to Paradip port on Thursday. The two men survived the sinking of the MV Ocean Winner.
The 1998-built Panama-flagged bulk carrier sank in the Bay of Bengal on August 21, 2026. The incident occurred 290 nautical miles off the coast of Paradip.
The vessel, which left Paradip on August 20, was transporting 71,200 metric tonnes of iron ore fines from Paradip to China. It carried a 24-member crew comprising 20 Chinese citizens, one Bangladeshi national and three individuals from Myanmar.
Sea and air search operations remain underway for the 22 crew members who are still missing nearly a week after the disaster.
Ongoing Search And Rescue
Rescue teams located Pan and Chen on a liferaft on August 22, 2026.
"Both received medical care aboard the vessel during the transit and were handed over to the ship’s loading agent in Pradip in the presence of immigration and local police officials. The agent will contact the Chinese embassy for return of the two nationals back to their country," Coast Guard chief PRO Commandant Amit Uniyal said.
The Coast Guard retrieved an empty lifeboat on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.
Language barriers have restricted officials from obtaining detailed accounts from the two survivors. The Indian Coast Guard and the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre Beijing are jointly coordinating the ongoing search efforts, as per Hindustan Times.
Suspected Cargo Liquefaction Hazard
Industry experts and The Maritime Executive indicate the swift sinking and early list suggest the iron ore fines liquefied.
When saturated, iron ore fines can abruptly shift inside cargo holds while a vessel rolls. This sudden movement causes bulk carriers to lose stability and capsize quickly.
Cargo liquefaction remains a major maritime danger. Between 2007 and 2019, at least 29 seafarers died globally in incidents involving iron ore liquefaction, The Maritime Executive reported.
Paradip Port Authority officials stated that Odisha recorded 29% excess monsoon rainfall this season. Heavy showers continuously battered the coast throughout July and August.