India, Japan Boost Maritime Security Ties: What The New Agreement Means

India and Japan signed a pact to expand maritime security and naval cooperation
The agreement covers maritime awareness, exercises, search and rescue, shipbuilding and defence technology
Both sides also agreed to deepen coordination and defence cooperation across the Indo-Pacific
India and Japan on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Arrangement on Maritime Security Cooperation to deepen naval cooperation, including information sharing, joint exercises and coordination on maritime security.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi signed the agreement in New Delhi during the Japan-India Defence Ministers' Meeting. The two sides said the pact would strengthen cooperation between the Indian Navy and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force under the countries' Special Strategic and Global Partnership.
What The Pact Covers
The framework provides for cooperation on Maritime Domain Awareness, search and rescue, and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. India and Japan also agreed to strengthen coordination to protect sea lines of communication through naval visits, joint exercises, personnel exchanges and logistical support, including access to ports and maintenance facilities.
The two countries will also work towards reciprocal use of ship repair facilities and explore a ship-repair arrangement.
Shipbuilding And Technology
The agreement goes beyond operational cooperation. India and Japan will explore joint development in naval shipbuilding and ship design, combining Japanese technological expertise with India's production capabilities.
The two sides will also examine greater use of Indian shipbuilding capacity under the Make in India framework.
On defence technology, the ministers highlighted the shipborne UNICORN integrated communications antenna system, describing it as the first defence equipment transfer project between the two countries. India and Japan agreed to work towards its early implementation and hold discussions on additional defence equipment and technology projects.
More Military Exercises
India and Japan also agreed to expand the scope and complexity of their joint military exercises.
The two sides welcomed the continuation of the Dharma Guardian army exercise and JAIMEX maritime exercise. Preparations are also under way for Veer Guardian 26, the India-Japan air exercise scheduled for this year, which will see Japanese fighter aircraft visit India for the first time for the drill.
They also agreed to explore exercises involving unmanned systems, short-notice drills and greater exchanges between their special operations forces.
Indo-Pacific Cooperation
The agreement comes as India and Japan seek to strengthen their contribution to security in the Indo-Pacific.
The two countries opposed unilateral actions that could undermine freedom and safety of navigation or overflight, as well as attempts to alter the status quo through force or coercion. They also agreed to expand cooperation with third countries and welcomed the first India-Japan-Indonesia trilateral naval PASSEX held in February.
A new working group headed at the Director-General/Joint Secretary level will coordinate cooperation across operational, intelligence, equipment, technology and defence-industry areas and accelerate implementation of the agreements reached by the two ministers.
The two sides also agreed to accelerate discussions on the fourth Japan-India 2+2 Foreign and Defence Ministerial Meeting, to be held in Tokyo this year.