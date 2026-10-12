Sanju Samson Nutmegs Abhishek Sharma! Team India Opening Partners Share Lighthearted Moment During Practice | Watch

Sanju Samson playfully nutmegged Abhishek Sharma with a straight drive during a lighthearted Team India practice session
Both Samson and Abhishek have been in scintillating batting form during the ongoing white-ball series against the West Indies.
The bilateral series has delivered high-octane entertainment, with India holding a 2–1 lead in the T20I leg after a 2–1 ODI series win
What was supposed to be a routine net session turned into a hilarious moment of comic relief for Team India when Sanju Samson accidentally nutmegged Abhishek Sharma. While busy with his regular knocking practice, Samson stroked a crisp drive straight down the ground, only for the ball to playfully slip right through an unaware Abhishek's legs.
Realizing what had just happened, Abhishek spun around with a bewildered look before bursting into laughter, instantly lightening the mood in the camp as teammates joined in on the fun.
Both Samson and Abhishek have been in scintillating touch during the ongoing white-ball series against the West Indies. Abhishek has set the powerplays alight with his explosive stroke-play—highlighted by a blistering 30-ball 69—while Samson has anchored and accelerated brilliantly, including a majestic 82 off 41 balls. Their exceptional form at the top has given the Indian batting lineup enormous firepower and stability.
India Vs West Indies Series: What Happened So Far?
The India-West Indies limited-overs series has delivered high-octane entertainment across formats, highlighted by a tightly contested ODI rubber and an ongoing, fiercely fought T20I battle. In the preceding 3-match ODI series, India emerged victorious with a 2–1 margin, though not without facing tremendous pressure.
After India cruised to comfortable 8-wicket victories in both the first ODI (chasing 295 with 50 balls to spare) and a record-breaking second ODI (hunting down a massive target of 405-7 with over nine overs remaining), the West Indies bounced back strongly to claim a consolation win in the third fixture in New Chandigarh. Driven by a magnificent, unbeaten 162 off 143 balls by captain Shai Hope, the visitors successfully chased down a target of 352 to avoid a whitewash.
Following the ODIs, the action shifted to a 5-match T20I series where India currently holds a 2–1 lead. The series opener in Lucknow saw skipper Shreyas Iyer orchestrate an 8-wicket victory on the back of a blistering, record-breaking 42-ball century. However, the West Indies retaliated brilliantly in the second T20I at Ranchi, chasing down a steep target of 249 with nine balls to spare to level the series.
Most recently, in the third T20I at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, India reclaimed the series lead with a narrow 14-run victory. Powered by Abhishek Sharma's explosive 69 off 30 balls, India posted 223 before holding off a spirited West Indian chase—anchored by Arshdeep Singh's three crucial wickets—to take a 2–1 advantage. The teams now head to Hyderabad for the fourth T20I on October 14, followed by the final fixture in Bengaluru.