Sanju Samson Nutmegs Abhishek Sharma! Team India Opening Partners Share Lighthearted Moment During Practice | Watch

After India cruised to comfortable 8-wicket victories in both the first ODI (chasing 295 with 50 balls to spare) and a record-breaking second ODI (hunting down a massive target of 405-7 with over nine overs remaining), the West Indies bounced back strongly to claim a consolation win in the third fixture in New Chandigarh. Driven by a magnificent, unbeaten 162 off 143 balls by captain Shai Hope, the visitors successfully chased down a target of 352 to avoid a whitewash.