Abhishek Sharma Breaks Another Record! Team India Batter's Achievement Overshadows Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav

Abhishek Sharma scored 69 off 30 balls in the third T20I against West Indies in Indore
He became the fastest batter to reach 2,000 T20I runs, doing so in 1,024 balls
Abhishek overtook Suryakumar Yadav’s previous benchmark by 140 deliveries
Abhishek Sharma lit up Indore with 69 off 30 balls in the third T20I against West Indies and ended up as the quickest batter to reach 2,000 T20I runs. In the process, he overtook Suryakumar Yadav’s previous benchmark and gave India the sort of explosive start they wanted after the previous game’s setback.
The knock came two evenings after West Indies chased down 249 against India. With that as the backdrop, Abhishek went after the attack from ball one in Indore, looking to push India to an even larger score.
India lost Sanju Samson early. Abhishek, though, was unmoved, sticking to his trademark powerplay aggression and getting to fifty in only 18 balls.
Record-Breaking Milestone
The numbers are striking.
Abhishek reached 2,000 T20I runs in 1,024 balls. Suryakumar had got there in 1,164 deliveries, so Abhishek improved the mark by 140 balls.
That puts him in elite company. Australia’s Aaron Finch is next on the list, getting to the landmark in 1,283 deliveries, while Glenn Maxwell did it in 1,304. The list includes some of the most destructive batters.
The earlier marks had already come at a remarkable clip by T20 standards, but Abhishek took positive batting a step further. There’s also a pattern to the way he scores: although Finch is the only one on the list who isn’t a middle-order batter, the others often batted without the full benefit of the fielding restrictions. Abhishek, meanwhile, keeps finding ways to attack regardless of the field.
Abhishek became the sixth Indian to score 2,000 runs in T20Is. The other five Indian batters on the list are Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul. He has done it at a strike rate of more than 195 and an average above 32.
Powerplay Assault
Abhishek set the tone early.
After Samson fell, he kept India moving at full pace and brought up a fifty in just 18 deliveries. The innings had his usual aggressive stamp and, while he was still there, India were cruising.
He was out for 69 off 30 balls with India on 124 and one ball left in the 10th over.
The knock gave India a major lift. It also reinforced the way Abhishek operates in the powerplay, where his ultra-aggressive approach has become his calling card.
West Indies Fightback
Then the game changed.
India made 87 in the first six overs for the loss of one wicket, and at that point a total above 250 looked within reach. West Indies responded strongly through the middle overs.
The visitors took five wickets in the next 10 overs and held India to just 87 more runs after the powerplay. That dragged down a scoring rate that had been soaring.
By the end, India were held to 224 in 20 overs. After Abhishek’s early assault, West Indies’ comeback had turned what looked like a monster total into a more modest one.