IND Vs WI: Abhishek Sharma Chases T20I History, Suryakumar Yadav's Record At Risk

Abhishek Sharma needs 53 runs to complete 2,000 T20I runs and has a chance to break Suryakumar Yadav's record of reaching the milestone in 1,164 balls
Abhishek has scored 1,947 runs at a strike rate of 195.29, including three centuries and 135 sixes
India lead the West Indies 1-0 after an eight-wicket win in the series opener, with the second T20I scheduled in Ranchi
A quickfire half-century in Ranchi could put Abhishek Sharma in the T20I record books. The India opener is closing in on 2,000 runs in the format and has a chance to reach the landmark faster than anyone else, with Suryakumar Yadav currently holding the record.
India and the West Indies meet in the second T20I on Friday, with the hosts leading the series 1-0. Abhishek, who has built his reputation on attacking batting, needs 53 runs to complete the 2,000-run milestone. But it is not just the number of runs that matters.
The deliveries he takes to get there could determine whether he sets a new world record.
Suryakumar reached 2,000 T20I runs in 1,164 balls. Former Australia captain Aaron Finch is next on the list, having taken 1,283 deliveries to reach the same mark.
Abhishek has so far scored 1,947 runs from 997 balls. He will need to bring up his next 53 runs within 166 deliveries to go past Suryakumar, completing the milestone in 1,163 balls or fewer. If he takes 167 balls, he will equal the existing record.
Can Abhishek's Power-Hitting Make The Difference?
Few batters in the Indian setup score at Abhishek's pace. His T20I strike rate stands at 195.29, and his tally includes 135 sixes and three centuries. That scoring rate gives him a realistic opportunity to challenge the record, provided he gets enough time at the crease.
His ability to accelerate was on full display earlier this year against Afghanistan, when he smashed a century in just 30 balls. The knock made him the fastest Indian to score a hundred in T20 internationals.
The challenge against the West Indies will be different, but Abhishek's task is straightforward -- get the required runs without spending too many deliveries at the crease. Even if he falls short of the record, reaching 2,000 T20I runs would mark another milestone in his international career.
India Carry Momentum Into Ranchi
Abhishek could not convert his brisk start into a substantial score in the series opener. He struck 21 off 10 balls before Roston Chase dismissed him, but India had little trouble completing the chase.
Shreyas Iyer anchored the pursuit with an unbeaten 102 off 43 deliveries, helping India register an eight-wicket win and take the lead in the five-match series.