Six-Machine Abhishek Sharma Dethrones Suryakumar Yadav With Historic Milestone

Abhishek Sharma hit his 69th six of 2026 in the fourth T20I against West Indies
He overtook Suryakumar Yadav’s previous mark of 68 sixes in a calendar year
The India opener scored 29 off 24 balls in Hyderabad as India lost by 24 runs
Abhishek Sharma broke another T20I record in India’s fourth match against West Indies on Wednesday. He hit his 69th six of 2026 to become the player with the most sixes in a calendar year in T20Is. The India opener went past Suryakumar Yadav’s previous mark of 68, set in 2022.
The record came in a losing cause. Abhishek managed only 29 off 24 balls in the Hyderabad T20I as India lost by 24 runs. India are scheduled to play six more T20Is this year, giving Abhishek the chance to reach triple figures.
The six-hitting list is now led by Abhishek. Among players from full-member nations, he tops the chart with 69 sixes in 2026. Suryakumar sits next with 68 in 2022.
Abhishek also appears third on that list with 54* sixes in 2025. Ishan Kishan is fourth with 52 sixes in 2026.
Most sixes in a calendar year (full-member nations)
|Player
|Sixes
|Abhishek Sharma
|69* (2026)
|Suryakumar Yadav
|68 (2022)
|Abhishek Sharma
|54 (2025)
|Ishan Kishan
|52 (2026)
In the previous match, Abhishek became the sixth Indian to complete 2,000 T20I runs. The others in India’s 2,000-run club are Rohit Sharma with 4,231 runs, Virat Kohli with 4,188, Suryakumar with 3,272, Hardik Pandya with 2,288 and KL Rahul with 2,265.
Abhishek has scored 950 runs in 33 matches and innings in 2026. He is averaging over 29 and striking at over 206.
He has also registered one century and eight fifties this year. His career-best 108 is the fastest T20I century by a batter from a Test-playing nation.
Hyderabad Defeat
Abhishek made only 29 off 24 balls in the Hyderabad T20I as India lost by 24 runs.
Chasing 248, Sanju Samson gave India a flying start by slamming a 20-ball half-century. India kept losing wickets at regular intervals after Samson’s dismissal.
Tilak Varma struck 43 and Nitish Kumar Reddy made 41 in quick cameos. India fell short in the end. With the win, West Indies levelled the five-match series at 2-2 and the two teams are set to square off in the finale in Bengaluru on Saturday.