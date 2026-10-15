Six-Machine Abhishek Sharma Dethrones Suryakumar Yadav With Historic Milestone

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

Abhishek Sharma broke the T20I sixes record during India’s fourth match against West Indies in Hyderabad on Wednesday, hitting his 69th six of 2026 to surpass Suryakumar Yadav’s 68 from 2022. India lost by 24 runs, but the opener’s strong 2026 continues ahead of the Bengaluru finale.

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India vs West Indies 4th T20I Abhishek Sharma
India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Summary of this article

  • Abhishek Sharma hit his 69th six of 2026 in the fourth T20I against West Indies

  • He overtook Suryakumar Yadav’s previous mark of 68 sixes in a calendar year

  • The India opener scored 29 off 24 balls in Hyderabad as India lost by 24 runs

Abhishek Sharma broke another T20I record in India’s fourth match against West Indies on Wednesday. He hit his 69th six of 2026 to become the player with the most sixes in a calendar year in T20Is. The India opener went past Suryakumar Yadav’s previous mark of 68, set in 2022.

The record came in a losing cause. Abhishek managed only 29 off 24 balls in the Hyderabad T20I as India lost by 24 runs. India are scheduled to play six more T20Is this year, giving Abhishek the chance to reach triple figures.

The six-hitting list is now led by Abhishek. Among players from full-member nations, he tops the chart with 69 sixes in 2026. Suryakumar sits next with 68 in 2022.

Abhishek also appears third on that list with 54* sixes in 2025. Ishan Kishan is fourth with 52 sixes in 2026.

Most sixes in a calendar year (full-member nations)

PlayerSixes
Abhishek Sharma69* (2026)
Suryakumar Yadav68 (2022)
Abhishek Sharma54 (2025)
Ishan Kishan52 (2026)

In the previous match, Abhishek became the sixth Indian to complete 2,000 T20I runs. The others in India’s 2,000-run club are Rohit Sharma with 4,231 runs, Virat Kohli with 4,188, Suryakumar with 3,272, Hardik Pandya with 2,288 and KL Rahul with 2,265.

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India lead the five-match T20I series 2-1 after wins in the first and third matches. - BCCI/X
Prince Yadav and Abhishek Sharma after the India vs West Indies 3rd T20I 2026. - bcci/X
Abhishek Sharma scored 69 off 30 balls in the third T20I against West Indies in Indore. - bcci/X
Abhishek Sharma needs 53 runs to complete 2,000 T20I runs and has a chance to break Suryakumar Yadav's record of reaching the milestone in 1,164 balls. - File

Abhishek has scored 950 runs in 33 matches and innings in 2026. He is averaging over 29 and striking at over 206.

He has also registered one century and eight fifties this year. His career-best 108 is the fastest T20I century by a batter from a Test-playing nation.

'The Pitch Is Not To Blame': Sunil Gavaskar Pinpoints India's Real Flaw Vs West Indies

By Outlook Sports Desk

Hyderabad Defeat

Abhishek made only 29 off 24 balls in the Hyderabad T20I as India lost by 24 runs.

Chasing 248, Sanju Samson gave India a flying start by slamming a 20-ball half-century. India kept losing wickets at regular intervals after Samson’s dismissal.

Tilak Varma struck 43 and Nitish Kumar Reddy made 41 in quick cameos. India fell short in the end. With the win, West Indies levelled the five-match series at 2-2 and the two teams are set to square off in the finale in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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