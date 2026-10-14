West Indies beat India by 24 runs in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad
Shai Hope made an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls to anchor the West Indies innings
Keemo Paul claimed 5/41 as West Indies defended 247/3
Sanju Samson scored 56 and Tilak Varma made 43, but India finished on 223 all out
The fifth and final T20I will be played on Saturday at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium
West Indies levelled the five-match series 2-2 after beating India by 24 runs in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday, PTI reported. Keemo Paul's 5/41 sealed the result after Shai Hope's unbeaten 102 powered the visitors to a match-winning total.
India were bowled out for 223 in 19.3 overs in reply to West Indies' 247/3. The fifth and final T20I will be played on Saturday at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.
West Indies Batting Surge
The visitors piled up 247/3 in 20 overs with Hope anchoring the innings with 102 not out off 50 balls. He cleared the ropes nine times and hit four fours in a commanding knock.
Rutherford then kept the pressure on. He finished on 49 not out off 26 balls with four fours and three sixes. Shimron Hetmyer added 33 as West Indies stretched the total well beyond 240.
India's Failed Chase
Sanju Samson struck a 23-ball 56 at the top of the order and gave the chase early momentum. Tilak Varma made 43 but India slipped behind the asking rate and were eventually bowled out for 223 in 19.3 overs.
The chase also ended with an injury concern. Arshdeep Singh copped a blow to his right shoulder in the final over from Shamar Joseph and subsequently retired out.
Scorecard Details
West Indies: 247/3 in 20 overs
Shai Hope: 102 not out
Shimron Hetmyer: 33
Sherfane Rutherford: 49 not out
Prince Yadav: 1/36
India: 223 all out in 19.3 overs
Sanju Samson: 56
Tilak Varma: 43
Keemo Paul: 5/41