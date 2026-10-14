India Pay The Price For Bowling Lapses As Shai Hope, Keemo Paul Power West Indies To 24-Run Win, Level Series 2-2

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Shai Hope’s unbeaten 102 and Keemo Paul’s 5/41 helped West Indies beat India by 24 runs in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad and level the five-match series 2-2

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IND Vs WI 4th T20I Highlights
India's Abhishek Sharma, second left, talks with West Indies' Keemo Paul, second right, while hand shake after West Indies won the fourth T20 cricket match against India in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
Summary of this article

  • West Indies beat India by 24 runs in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad

  • Shai Hope made an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls to anchor the West Indies innings

  • Keemo Paul claimed 5/41 as West Indies defended 247/3

  • Sanju Samson scored 56 and Tilak Varma made 43, but India finished on 223 all out

  • The fifth and final T20I will be played on Saturday at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium

West Indies levelled the five-match series 2-2 after beating India by 24 runs in the fourth T20I in Hyderabad on Wednesday, PTI reported. Keemo Paul's 5/41 sealed the result after Shai Hope's unbeaten 102 powered the visitors to a match-winning total.

India were bowled out for 223 in 19.3 overs in reply to West Indies' 247/3. The fifth and final T20I will be played on Saturday at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Also Check: IND Vs WI 4th T20I, Highlights

West Indies Batting Surge

The visitors piled up 247/3 in 20 overs with Hope anchoring the innings with 102 not out off 50 balls. He cleared the ropes nine times and hit four fours in a commanding knock.

Rutherford then kept the pressure on. He finished on 49 not out off 26 balls with four fours and three sixes. Shimron Hetmyer added 33 as West Indies stretched the total well beyond 240.

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West Indies' players celebrate the wicket of India's Abhishek Sharma, left, during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026 - (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
West Indies' Shai Hope plays a shot during the third and final One Day International (ODI) cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Mullanpur, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. - | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary
Shai Hope smashed his third T20I century against India in fourth T20I at Hyderabad. - windiescricket/X
West Indies' captain Shai Hope celebrates his century during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. - | Photo: AP/ Anupam Nath

India's Failed Chase

Sanju Samson struck a 23-ball 56 at the top of the order and gave the chase early momentum. Tilak Varma made 43 but India slipped behind the asking rate and were eventually bowled out for 223 in 19.3 overs.

The chase also ended with an injury concern. Arshdeep Singh copped a blow to his right shoulder in the final over from Shamar Joseph and subsequently retired out.

Scorecard Details

West Indies: 247/3 in 20 overs

  • Shai Hope: 102 not out

  • Shimron Hetmyer: 33

  • Sherfane Rutherford: 49 not out

  • Prince Yadav: 1/36

India: 223 all out in 19.3 overs

  • Sanju Samson: 56

  • Tilak Varma: 43

  • Keemo Paul: 5/41

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