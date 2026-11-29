Yogi Adityanath invites Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Ayodhya, calling Hindutva his “homeground”.
The challenge follows Yadav’s October demand that Yogi contest from the temple town.
Ayodhya’s electoral significance has grown after BJP’s defeat in Faizabad in 2024.
What began as a challenge by Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to contest the 2027 Assembly elections from Ayodhya has now taken a different turn, with the UP CM inviting his political rival to face him on his homeground.
At an NDTV event in Varanasi on Saturday, Adityanath predicted a hat-trick for the BJP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, expressing confidence that the party would return to power for a third consecutive term. He also took a swipe at Yadav's planned Ayodhya visit on December 12, describing Hindutva as his “homeground” and saying, “I want Akhilesh Yadav to come and play on my pitch.”
The exchange comes amid a renewed political focus on Ayodhya, where the BJP's electoral position has come under scrutiny following its defeat in the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency in the 2024 elections.
How The Ayodhya Challenge Began
In October, Yadav challenged Adityanath to contest the Assembly election from Ayodhya, saying the Chief Minister should enter the electoral contest from the temple town if he was confident of winning.
The challenge came during Yadav's visit to Ayodhya for a Bhagwat Katha recitation. Adityanath subsequently responded by inviting the SP chief to contest against him. “Chalo ek baar kismat aajma lete hain. Tay ho jaaye. Aap bhi aaiyen, main bhi aata hun (Let us test our fortunes. Let it be decided. You come, and I will come too),” Yogi said.
However, Adityanath clarified that Ayodhya is a place of faith for him and that his visits are aimed at ensuring its integrated development rather than contesting elections.
The Chief Minister is currently the MLA from Gorakhpur Urban. Yadav was elected from Karhal in 2022 but vacated the seat after winning the Kannauj Lok Sabha constituency in 2024.
Adityanath also said the contest should be face-to-face rather than through political followers, a remark directed at former Ayodhya MLA Tej Narayan alias Pawan Pandey, who organised the religious event attended by Yadav.
Ayodhya's Electoral History And The 2024 Setback
The Ayodhya Assembly constituency, where the Ram temple is located, is one of the five segments of the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat. The BJP has largely held the Assembly seat since 1991, except in 2012, when SP leader Pawan Pandey won it.
In the 2022 Assembly elections, BJP's Ved Prakash won Ayodhya with 1,13,414 votes, securing 49.31% of the vote. SP candidate Tej Narayan finished second with 93,424 votes and a 40.62% vote share. The BJP's victory margin stood at 19,990 votes, or 8.69%.
The SP's victory in Faizabad in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, however, raised questions about the BJP's electoral prospects in the region, bringing Ayodhya back into the centre of Uttar Pradesh politics.
Pawan Pandey And The 2027 Contest
Pawan Pandey, also known as Tej Narayan Pandey, is the first SP candidate Yadav has announced for the 2027 Assembly elections. At an event in Lucknow on August 5, the SP chief said Pandey would contest from Ayodhya.
A Brahmin leader, Pandey has accused the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust of irregularities in land purchases and has attacked the BJP over alleged discrepancies in temple donations.
With Yadav planning to visit Ayodhya and Adityanath openly inviting him to contest from the constituency, the temple town is once again emerging as a key political battleground ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
SP's Comeback Bid
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled for the first quarter of 2027, with the BJP seeking a third consecutive term in India’s largest electoral state. The Samajwadi Party (SP), led by Akhilesh Yadav, is hoping to return to power after being out of office since 2017.
On November 2026, Yadav unveiled the party’s manifesto, PDA Ka Pranpatra, in Lucknow, promising 25 lakh government jobs and employment opportunities for two to three crore youngsters over five years. The manifesto also promises an annual pension of ₹40,000 for elderly women, an immediate farm-loan waiver and a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for all 23 crops and milk.
The SP has proposed a ₹15,000-crore fund to ensure sugarcane payments within 24 hours, free laptops for Class 12 pass-outs and the reopening of 26,000 primary schools. Yadav said the party had a record of fulfilling and exceeding its electoral commitments, positioning employment, education and social justice at the centre of its 2027 campaign.