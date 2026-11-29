At an NDTV event in Varanasi on Saturday, Adityanath predicted a hat-trick for the BJP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, expressing confidence that the party would return to power for a third consecutive term. He also took a swipe at Yadav's planned Ayodhya visit on December 12, describing Hindutva as his “homeground” and saying, “I want Akhilesh Yadav to come and play on my pitch.”