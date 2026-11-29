Sitapur MP Rakesh Rathore has accused UP Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam of being inaccessible.
Rathore has questioned the party’s caste representation, Sangathan Srijan campaign and seat-sharing negotiations.
His criticism comes as Congress prepares to oppose the Centre’s revised delimitation Bills.
With Parliament set to take up the delimitation Bill and every vote potentially crucial, Congress MP Rakesh Rathore’s public criticism of the party’s Uttar Pradesh leadership has emerged as a fresh source of discomfort for the organisation at a politically sensitive moment.
The Sitapur MP has questioned the functioning of Congress’s UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, accusing him of being inaccessible to elected representatives and sidelining their views on organisational and political decisions ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.
Rathore’s remarks have drawn attention within the party, coming just as the BJP-led government has convened a special sitting of Parliament from November 30. Congress is preparing to oppose the proposed delimitation exercise and raise concerns over the implementation of women’s reservation.
According to Times of India, a senior Congress functionary, who accused Rathore of attempting to arm-twist the leadership, said his public statements did not reflect the party’s interests. “The impression created by his statements speaks of internal unease at a politically sensitive juncture. This is definitely not a pro-party activity,” the functionary said.
Rathore Questions Gautam’s Accessibility, Congress’s UP Strategy
In a series of media interactions on Friday and Saturday, Rathore alleged that Gautam had not given him even five minutes for a meeting in the past five months. He also questioned why his views were not being considered despite being the only Congress MP from the Other Backward Classes in the Lok Sabha.
“I am the only Cong MP from the backward class in the Lok Sabha, yet my opinion is not being taken in party affairs and policy matters in UP,” he said.
The MP also objected to the exclusion of elected representatives from the party’s Sangathan Srijan campaign, arguing that MPs should have a meaningful role in organisational expansion rather than being treated merely as participants in public gatherings.
He further alleged that the Congress’s emphasis on caste census and social justice, repeatedly articulated by Rahul Gandhi, was not being translated into the functioning of the Uttar Pradesh unit.
Contrasting the current leadership with Gautam’s predecessor Avinash Pande, Rathore described the latter as more accessible and willing to engage with party workers and elected representatives.
His criticism has also extended to the Congress’s electoral strategy in Uttar Pradesh, particularly its seat-sharing negotiations with the Samajwadi Party. Rathore said the SP’s announcement of 26 candidates, after Congress leaders had spoken of contesting more than 200 seats, had left party workers uncertain about the future of the alliance.
Absence From Kharge Event Fuels Speculation
Rathore’s absence from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s Constitution Day programme in Lucknow has added to speculation about his growing differences with the state leadership.
The timing of his public remarks has also raised questions within the party about the possible political implications of his dissent. With the delimitation legislation set to come up in Parliament, the Congress is seeking to maintain unity among its MPs as it prepares to challenge the Centre’s proposals.
However, Rathore has denied reports that he intends to quit the party. He said he would take up his grievances directly with the Congress leadership at a meeting scheduled for November 30.