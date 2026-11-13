A Bite Turns Fatal: MP Man Dies After Bomb Hidden Inside ‘Rasgulla’ Explodes In His Mouth

A 35-year-old man, Rajendra Barautiya, died in Dindori after an explosive concealed in a sweet detonated when he bit into it, police said.
Police allege that a fellow villager handed him the rasgulla-like device while he was sitting with his family around a bonfire.
Two men have been arrested and charged with culpable homicide not amounting to murder; police say the device was reportedly intended for hunting wild boars.
A 35-year-old man died in Madhya Pradesh’s Dindori district after an explosive device concealed in a 'Rasgulla' (a sweet) detonated when he bit into it, police said. Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.
The victim, identified as Rajendra Barautiya, was sitting with his family around a bonfire on Tuesday when a villager allegedly offered him a rasgulla. The device exploded in his mouth, causing severe injuries to his mouth and jaw. He was taken to hospital, where he died hours later.
Device Allegedly Used To Hunt Wild Boars
Police said the crude bomb was made to resemble the round, soft sweets and was intended to kill wild boars. Homemade devices of this kind are reportedly used in some rural areas, with gunpowder packed inside dough balls.
Rajendra was speaking with one of the accused, Ramabhagat Barautiya, when he was allegedly handed the sweet, Dindori Kotwali police inspector Durga Prasad Nagpure said, according to Deccan Herald.
“The bomb, used by some tribal people in the area to kill wild boars, was offered to this man. It exploded in his mouth,” police officer Rekha Singh told AFP.
Motive Under Investigation
Police have arrested two men and charged them with culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Singh said investigators had not established whether the device was given to Rajendra with the intention of killing him or as a prank. “We don’t know if the motive was to kill, or if it was a mischief. That is a matter of investigation,” she told AFP.
The case has been registered under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which concerns culpable homicide not amounting to murder, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act.
Investigators are examining how the accused obtained the explosive, how it came into their possession and whether anyone else was involved in procuring or supplying it. The motive behind the incident is also being probed.