Madhya Pradesh Acts Against 392 Civic Officials In Rs 1,134 Crore Procurement Probe

Dubey said the clip came from a routine training session. “In the Urban Administration Department, we make an effort to call officials every six months to explain our expectations, how to ensure quality in their work, and train them in new techniques. The video that has surfaced is an excerpt from a training session attended by all municipal commissioners, CMOs, sub-engineers and other officials. They were briefed on how we monitor their various activities and instructed not to engage in any irregularities. They were also told to avoid actions that could have adverse consequences for them, damage the government’s image or lead to excessive expenditure,” he said.