Kosmi is therefore more than a dispute over 80 acres. Chouhan has reminded the state that he has not disappeared from its politics. But his environmental legacy will be judged not by the number of saplings he planted or the number of dharnas he joins, but by whether forests are protected and vulnerable communities receive justice. In Kosmi, both remain unresolved. The tribals deserve a fair hearing, the forest deserves protection and the government owes the public a clear account of what happened. None of these should depend on who is in power or who has lost it.