Sensing a shift in popular mood, the Opposition has sharpened its stance, demanding the cancellation of the SIR of electoral rolls and the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The BJP, accustomed to setting the political agenda, is yet to come to grips with the change. In the new paradigm of protests, there is no past scandal for the party to rake up in defence, no politician to besmirch and no single organisation to contain. So far, every attempt to rein in the protests has only made them stronger. In what must bring eerie reminders of the Anna Hazare agitation, the party now stares at the prospect of a series of popular protests threatening to converge into something larger.