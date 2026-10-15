‘Fight For Regime Change’: Sambit Patra Attacks Rahul Gandhi, Prashant Bhushan Over SIR Stir

VIDEO | Delhi: BJP MP Sambit Patra responds to press conferences held by Prashant Bhushan, Neha Bora, saying, “...Prashant Bhushan ji has said that this fight is for regime change and that they will not rest until they bring about regime change... I want to make one thing absolutely clear: this country does not belong to anyone personally, nor does it belong to any one family. This country belongs to its 1.4 billion people... From the very beginning, the BJP and ordinary citizens of this country have been saying that the intention of Rahul Gandhi and those associated with him is not to fight against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) or for the future of children. Their sole intention is to stage a coup in the country...”