'Bar Council Can't Run A Law College': Prashant Bhushan Challenges BCI’s Dual Role

Prashant Bhushan said the BCI cannot regulate law colleges while also operating one itself.
He plans to file a Supreme Court petition challenging the BCI’s dual role.
The remarks followed plans to establish a National Legal Academy at the BCI Trust-run IIULER campus in Goa.
Advocate Prashant Bhushan told the Supreme Court on Monday that the Bar Council of India (BCI) cannot run a law college, referring to the regulatory body's plan to set up an academy for lawyers in Goa.
Bhushan said he would file a petition challenging what he described as the BCI's dual role as both regulator of law colleges and operator of a law college.
"Bar Council cannot run a law college. In fact, we are filing a petition regarding that - that the Bar Council cannot run a law college. That they are regulating these law colleges and they are running a law college," Bhushan said, as reported by Bar and Bench.
He made the remarks while arguing a separate case challenging the validity of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Act.
Regulatory Conflict Of Interest
Bhushan argued that the SHANTI Act raises concerns over a possible conflict of interest in the regulation of the nuclear sector.
He said members of the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) are appointed on the recommendation of a selection panel constituted by the Atomic Energy Commission, which also operates nuclear power plants.
According to Bhushan, such an arrangement undermines the purpose of having an independent regulatory body.
He drew a parallel with the BCI, saying the council regulates law colleges across the country while also running a law college.
Proposed Goa Legal Academy
The remarks come days after BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra announced plans to establish a National Legal Academy (NLA) for lawyers at the BCI Trust-run India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER) campus in Goa.
Mishra said the proposed academy would provide training to young lawyers from across the country. He said the training would be compulsory and would last between 10 days and two weeks.
"Young lawyers from all over the country will come to gain training at the academy. It will be compulsory training for all lawyers," Mishra said, as reported by Bar and Bench.
He also said students of IIULER would get an opportunity to interact with judges, trailers, professors and senior advocates.
BCI's Recent Controversies
The BCI was recently embroiled in a controversy after it ordered a halt to the enrolment of the entire 2026 graduating batch of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, before withdrawing the order hours later.
The action came amid an inquiry into a campaign opposing Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's participation in the university's convocation.
CJI Kant criticised the regulatory body's intervention in the matter. Mishra later apologised to the students, saying he sincerely regretted if anything connected with the controversy, including his words or letter, had hurt their feelings.
Meanwhile, the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru, has objected to Mishra and CJI Kant attending its convocation.