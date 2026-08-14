NALSAR Row: 'What If All Legal Cockroaches Come Together?' CJP Threat Forces BCI U-Turn

BCI Backs Down Completely

At 8:45 PM on Thursday, BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra announced the retreat. "After detailed deliberation, the @barcouncilindia has modified its earlier directions concerning @NALSAR_Official. All 2026 passed-out students of NALSAR will now be entitled to seek enrolment with the State Bar Council of their choice. The factual inquiry will continue, and further action will follow on the basis of the report. No student shall be made to suffer without any fault on his or her part," Mishra wrote on X.