Asiad 2026 Closing Ceremony: Games Officially Declared Closed In Aichi-Nagoya By OCA President Sheikh Joaan

P Photo Webdesk 4 October 2026 9:32 pm Published at: 4 October 2026 9:33 pm Updated on:

The 90-minute closing ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games was lively, after which it was officially declared closed by Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Olympic Council of Asia, on Sunday, October 4th. India ended their campaign by finishing in fourth position in the medal tally, earning a total of 85 medals consisting of 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 bronze. Neeru Dhanda, the trap shooter who had won two gold medals and one silver at the event, proudly acted as the flag-bearer for the Indian team during the athletes' parade. After the event celebrating Japanese culture and the record-breaking week of competition, attention turned to what came next. The OCA flag was officially given to Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, thus completing the handover to Doha, which will host the 21st Asian Games in 2030 under the welcoming theme, "This Place Is Yours."