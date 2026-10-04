Asiad 2026 Closing Ceremony: Games Officially Declared Closed In Aichi-Nagoya By OCA President Sheikh Joaan

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The 90-minute closing ceremony of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games was lively, after which it was officially declared closed by Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Olympic Council of Asia, on Sunday, October 4th. India ended their campaign by finishing in fourth position in the medal tally, earning a total of 85 medals consisting of 21 gold, 27 silver, and 37 bronze. Neeru Dhanda, the trap shooter who had won two gold medals and one silver at the event, proudly acted as the flag-bearer for the Indian team during the athletes' parade. After the event celebrating Japanese culture and the record-breaking week of competition, attention turned to what came next. The OCA flag was officially given to Qatar's Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, thus completing the handover to Doha, which will host the 21st Asian Games in 2030 under the welcoming theme, "This Place Is Yours."

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Asian Games Closing Ceremony highlights
President of the Olympic Council of Asia, Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani, left, looks at the Olympic Council of Asia flag as the as Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister of Qatar holds it during the closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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The cauldron ahead of the closing ceremony for the Asian Games
The cauldron ahead of the closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Asian Games Closing Ceremony India’s flag bearer Neeru Dhanda
India’s flag bearer Neeru Dhanda and others during the closing ceremony, marking the conclusion of the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Prime Minister of Qatar, receives the flag of the first Asian Games
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister of Qatar, receives the flag of the first Asian Games during the closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
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Asian Games Closing Ceremony highlights
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
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Asian Games Closing Ceremony highlights
Flag bearers carry the flags of the participating nations during the closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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The Asian Games 2026 mascot, Honohon
The Asian Games mascot, Honohon performs during the closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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Drummers perform during the closing ceremony for the Asian Games
Drummers perform during the closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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Chinese athletes react during the closing ceremony
Chinese athletes react during the closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Asian Games Closing Ceremony highlights
Japanese athletes look on during the closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
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Japanese athletes look on during the closing ceremony
Athletes from the Japan march into the arena during the closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Dita Alangkara
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South Korean athletes look on during the closing ceremony
South Korean athletes react during the closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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INdian athletes look on during the closing ceremony
Athletes from India walk with fellow athletes as they leave the arena following the closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Philippines athletes look on during the closing ceremony
Athletes from the Philippines march into the arena during the closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Singapore athletes look on during the closing ceremony
Singapore athletes react during the closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Qatar athletes look on during the closing ceremony
Athletes from Qatar march into the arena during the closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
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Qatar equestrian athlete Jassim Al Kuwari holds the Olympic Council of Asia flag
Qatar equestrian athlete Jassim Al Kuwari holds the Olympic Council of Asia flag during the closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
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Athletes from Uzbekistan march into the arena during the closing ceremony
Athletes from Uzbekistan march into the arena during the closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
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closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya
Dancers perform during the closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
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President of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Hideaki Ohmura
President of the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games Hideaki Ohmura speaks during the closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Aaron Favila
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Qatar equestrian athlete Jassim Al Kuwari rides with the Olympic Council of Asia flag
Qatar equestrian athlete Jassim Al Kuwari rides with the Olympic Council of Asia flag during the closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Japan Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko
Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko wave the closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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closing ceremony for the Asian Games Flags of participating countries
Flags of participating countries are brought into the arena during the closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko
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Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister of Qatar
President of the Olympic Council of Asia, Sheikh Joaan Bin Hamad Al Thani, left, hands the games torch to Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister of Qatar during the closing ceremony for the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Asian Games 2030 for the Qatar Asian Games
A display board carrying a message "SEE YOU IN 2030, for the Qatar Asian Games during the closing ceremony of Asian Games, marking the conclusion of the 20th Asian Games, in Nagoya, Japan, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma Arun Sharma

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