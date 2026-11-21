Muhammad Rizwan, Shan Masood and Imam-ul-Haq have been axed from Pakistan's latest central contracts list
PCB has introduced a format-based contract system, awarding deals to 38 players across five categories
Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha are the only players included in both the Test and ODI categories
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made several notable changes to its central contracts list, with former captains Muhammad Rizwan and Shan Masood, alongside opener Imam-ul-Haq, axed from the latest batch of contracts announced on Saturday.
The announcement comes after a lengthy delay, with the previous contracts having expired on June 30. The board has also introduced a new format-based arrangement, dividing players into separate groups depending on their involvement in Test, ODI and T20I cricket.
A total of 38 players have been handed contracts under the revised system, although most of them feature in the newly introduced development category. The PCB has not revealed the financial details of the individual contract groups.
Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha are the only two cricketers to feature in both the Test and ODI categories. The Test-only group includes Azan Awais, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Abbas and Saud Shakeel.
Meanwhile, ODI skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi has been placed in the combined ODI and T20I category, alongside Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf and Haris Rauf.
Sahibzada Farhan, who captained Pakistan in their most recent T20I assignments, has secured a contract exclusively in the shortest format. Former captain Shadab Khan has also been included in the T20I category, with no representation in the other formats.
Several other familiar faces have failed to make the cut. All-rounder Aamer Jamal, who produced an impressive performance in the second Test against Sri Lanka, is among the notable omissions. Young opener Saim Ayub, pacer Akif Javed and spinner Ali Usman have also been axed.
Fast bowlers Khurram Shehzad and Mohammad Ali, both of whom featured in Pakistan's recent tours of the West Indies and England, have also missed out on the new contracts.
The absence of Rizwan, Shan and Imam follows a difficult period for the three players. Shan was recently removed from the Test captaincy, while Rizwan and Imam were sent back home from England during Pakistan's disastrous tour, which ended in a 3-0 whitewash in the Test series.
Pakistan Cricket Board Central Contracts: Full List
Test and ODI category: Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha
Test category: Azan Awais, Sajid Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Saud Shakeel
ODI and T20I category: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Arafat Minhas, Fakhar Zaman, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf
T20I category: Hasan Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Sahibzada Farhan, Shadab Khan, Usman Tariq
Development category: Abdul Samad, Ali Reza, Muhammad Taha, Saad Masood, Imran Randhawa, Shahzaib Khan, Ubaid Shah, Abdullah Fazal, Farhan Yousuf, Tayyab Arif, Razaullah, Sameer Minhas, Shamyl Hussain, Ahmed Daniyal, Hunain Shah, Ghazi Ghori, Saqib Khan, Sufiyan Muqeem and Saad Baig.
With PTI Inputs