Fox Cricket has rested former openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner from its commentary team
The fallout stems from Khawaja's newly released book Sabr, which claims every player in the Australian side was aware of the 2018 Cape Town ball-tampering
Australian Test captain Pat Cummins denied having any prior knowledge, while Cameron Bancroft claimed he was made a scapegoat
The Sandpapergate controversy continues to affect the lives of Australian cricketers.
Usman Khawaja, who brought the 2018 ball-tampering saga back to light with his newly launched book, Sabr, has been taken off air from Fox Cricket's commentary panel.
David Warner, who was at the centre of the controversy, has also been removed from their commentary panel until the storm dies down.
Fox Cricket believes that this former opening duo is under a lot of pressure to reply to every new comment, and giving them a rest is the right decision to take.
“In light of recent events, both Usman and Davey will be rested from our broadcasts over the next few weeks,” Fox Sports managing director Steve Crawley told CODE Sports.
“While we always support all members of our commentary team and welcome a diversity of views, which is a feature of our summer of cricket, we also understand the pressure they are under to respond to each and every new comment.
“We think it is increasingly difficult to focus on the game while the situation continues to unfold and think it is unfair on both commentators to put them in that position.
“Our focus remains on providing our viewers with the best broadcast of Australia’s summer of cricket. We will continue to monitor the situation.”
Crawley, however, hasn't given a date for when these two will return to commentary with Fox Cricket.
New Claims
The 2018 ball-tampering saga was thought to have died with the suspension of David Warner, Steve Smith, and Cameron Bancroft. However, Khawaja's book brought that conversation back to the centre with the fresh revelation that everyone in the team was aware of the ball tampering.
David Warner backed Khawaja's account, while claiming the investigation into the scandal wasn't done properly.
Pat Cummins, who was part of the match where Sandpapergate happened, denied all the allegations of knowing about the ball tampering in a press conference.
Cameron Bancroft also held a press conference after Cummins' statement and claimed he was made a scapegoat. Bancroft was caught with sandpaper in 2018 on the big screen roughing up the ball.