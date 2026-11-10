Cricket Australia To Reopen 2018 Sandpapergate Probe? Todd Greenberg Reveals Board's Stand

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
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Cricket Australia CEO Todd Greenberg has ruled out reopening the 2018 ball-tampering investigation despite fresh allegations from Usman Khawaja, with David Warner backing his claims

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Cricket Australia To Reopen 2018 Sandpaper Scandal Probe? Todd Greenberg Breaks His Silence
Australia national cricket team against South Africa during the Cape Town Test match in 2018. Photo: X | Fox Cricket
Summary of this article

  • Cricket Australia has ruled out reopening the 2018 ball-tampering probe

  • David Warner has backed Usman Khawaja's claims

  • Khawaja's autobiography Sabr has reignited the ball-tampering controversy

Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg has dismissed the possibility of reopening the investigation into the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, insisting that the governing body stands by its original findings despite fresh allegations made by former Australia batter Usman Khawaja.

In his autobiography Sabr, Khawaja alleged that the entire Australian team knew about the use of sandpaper to tamper with the ball during the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

His revelations have brought the controversy back into focus, with former Australia vice-captain David Warner publicly endorsing his account and describing it as "100 percent accurate".

Greenberg, speaking on the issue for the first time since Khawaja's claims emerged, said he was yet to read the book but welcomed the former opener's decision to share his perspective.

"There are specific details in his book that contradict the versions that have been provided by others," Greenberg told Australian outlet Sports Entertainment Network.

"I want to be really careful to consider what Usman's actually said, and not respond to the headlines or the subsequent commentary that gets created.

"It's important to attribute his words and not the headlines. It's important to know that back at that time, players were urged to come forward, and they had the opportunity to do so over these past eight years, and that remains the case."

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Australia's Usman Khawaja sign autograph to fans after they won the third Ashes cricket test match against England in Adelaide, Australia. - | Photo: AP/James Elsby

Cricket Australia's investigation into the Cape Town incident handed Smith and Warner 12-month suspensions, while Bancroft was banned for nine months.

The findings, however, have come under renewed scrutiny following Khawaja's account, which challenges the claim that Australia's bowling unit was unaware of the ball-tampering. In 2021, Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood and Lyon released a joint statement denying any knowledge of a foreign substance being brought onto the field.

Khawaja also questioned why he was never approached by Cricket Australia during the investigation, despite being seated next to Bancroft during the Cape Town Test.

Greenberg said the latest claims had not provided sufficient grounds for the board to reconsider its earlier findings.

"We have said we're comfortable with the outcome of the investigation based on the information we've received. That includes what we've seen from Usman, and our position hasn't changed on that."

"We don't see any compelling reason to open the investigation or revisit this again. I don't think there's anything that can be gained from that."

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