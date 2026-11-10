IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Highlights: The third ODI in Hamilton was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain. India remain 2-0 ahead in the five-match series after winning the first two matches via DLS. Follow highlights and key updates from the rain-hit third ODI as India look to seal the series in Tauranga on Friday

India Vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Highlights: Rain Washes Out Hamilton Clash As IND Hold 2-0 Series Lead

Rain has picked up again in Hamilton at Seddon Park.

Rain has picked up again in Hamilton at Seddon Park. X/@BCCI

IND vs NZ 3rd ODI Highlights: The third ODI between India and New Zealand in Hamilton was abandoned without a ball being bowled after persistent rain and a wet outfield prevented play at Seddon Park. Although Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl, showers repeatedly interrupted preparations, leaving officials with no option but to call off the match. India remain 2-0 ahead in the five-match series after winning both previous ODIs via the DLS method. The visitors will now look to seal the series in the fourth ODI at Tauranga on Friday, while New Zealand will aim to keep their unbeaten home bilateral ODI series record intact.

LIVE UPDATES

9 Nov 2026, 11:59:44 pm IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Hello And Welcome! Welcome to our live coverage of the 3rd ODI between India and New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton! Armed with a 2-0 lead, Shubman Gill’s Men in Blue look to clinch the series today. Can the Black Caps defend their fortress? Stay tuned for live updates, scores, and commentary!

10 Nov 2026, 06:23:18 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Squads India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Kristian Clarke, Michael Bracewell, Nick Kelly

10 Nov 2026, 06:35:54 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Predicted XIs India Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj. New Zealand Predicted XI: Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher

10 Nov 2026, 06:42:36 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Hamilton Weather Forecast Today India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Hamilton Weather Forecast Today AccuWeather Screengrab Rain is set to dominate India’s third ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Tuesday, disrupting the team’s build-up and raising the prospect of a washout.

10 Nov 2026, 06:49:00 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Pitch Report Total Matches Played: 43

Average Score: 227

Average First Innings Score: 232

Average Second Innings Score: 206

Highest Total: 363/4 (West Indies vs New Zealand, 2014)

Lowest Total: 92 (India vs New Zealand, 2019)

Most Runs: Ross Taylor (886)

Highest Individual Score: 181* (Matthew Hayden vs New Zealand, 2007)

Most Wickets: Matt Henry (20)

Best Bowling Figures: 6/33 (Trent Boult vs Australia, 2017)

10 Nov 2026, 06:54:12 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Live Streaming Info India vs New Zealand 3rd ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network channels, while live streaming will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

10 Nov 2026, 06:55:23 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score: IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI Timing The third ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at Hamilton's Seddon Park on Tuesday, November 10. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 AM IST, with the toss taking place at 7:00 AM IST.

10 Nov 2026, 06:56:16 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Toss Delayed Due To Rain in Hamilton Update- It has stopped raining and the covers are off.



Toss to take place at 3.02 PM local; 7.32 AM IST



Start of play at 3.30 PM local; 8 AM IST.#NZvIND https://t.co/sdrjHuWGMs — BCCI (@BCCI) November 10, 2026

10 Nov 2026, 07:21:15 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Rain Is Back! Don't hate the messenger, but Hamilton has thrown another curveball! The rain is back, and the covers are being rushed over the square once again. The rescheduled toss could be pushed back further. Can we catch a break from the weather gods?

10 Nov 2026, 07:38:24 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Elsewhere! On This Day: South Africa returned to international cricket after 21 years, with India hosting their historic comeback at Eden Gardens in 1991. Read the full story.

10 Nov 2026, 07:51:57 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Rain Continues In Hamilton No respite from the rain in Hamilton! The showers continue, and the players remain off the field as the waiting game goes on.

10 Nov 2026, 07:58:45 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Rain Eases In Hamilton A brief break in the rain brings some respite in Hamilton, with the next ground inspection scheduled for 3:45 PM local time (8:15 AM IST).

10 Nov 2026, 08:22:13 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Toss Rescheduled For 9 AM IST The inspection is complete, and there is finally a revised schedule in place. Simon Doull noted on air that the pitch had been uncovered for only around 6-7 hours over the past three days. The toss is now scheduled for 4:30 PM local time (9:00 AM IST), with play set to begin at 5:00 PM local time (9:30 AM IST).

10 Nov 2026, 08:25:02 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Revised Schedule Toss: 4:30 PM local time (9:00 AM IST)

Play Begins: 5:00 PM local time (9:30 AM IST)

Match Duration: 40 overs per side Good news from Hamilton



Toss at 4.30 PM Local (9.00 AM IST)

Play begins at 5.00 PM Local (9.30 AM IST)

40 overs per side game#TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/iStGEv0Dhb — BCCI (@BCCI) November 10, 2026

10 Nov 2026, 08:51:05 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak On KL Rahul 🗣️ 𝙆𝙇 𝙍𝙖𝙝𝙪𝙡 𝙣𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧 𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙠𝙨 𝙪𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧 𝙥𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙪𝙧𝙚



🎥 Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak on the importance of calm and clutch @klrahul in #TeamIndia's ODI set-up 🙌#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/JnkKxbl6GM — BCCI (@BCCI) November 9, 2026

10 Nov 2026, 08:59:59 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score: What Happened In The First Two ODIs? India won both the first two ODIs against New Zealand to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The visitors secured a five-wicket DLS victory in the rain-affected opener before clinching a thrilling four-run win in the second ODI, also decided by the DLS method.

10 Nov 2026, 09:04:26 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Toss? Not Just Yet! Just when it looked like we were finally getting the toss, the captains were ready and both teams were warming up. But Hamilton had other plans! Drizzle has returned, the pitch is being covered again, and the wait continues.

10 Nov 2026, 09:11:33 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Hamilton's Rain Has Other Plans! The toss has been delayed again due to rain.



Stay tuned for further updates.#TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/lgJe4Qcy2I — BCCI (@BCCI) November 10, 2026

10 Nov 2026, 09:13:14 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Toss Update! India have won the toss and have opted to field first against New Zealand.

10 Nov 2026, 09:20:42 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Playing XIs New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh

10 Nov 2026, 09:21:43 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Rain Returns To Disrupt Play Again The rain drama refuses to end in Hamilton! Drizzle returned just as the toss was taking place, forcing the groundsmen to cover the pitch once again. Dark clouds continue to hover over Seddon Park, and the big covers are back in action.

10 Nov 2026, 09:39:10 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Hamilton Weather Shows Signs Of Improvement The drizzle has stopped for now, and the groundsmen are beginning to peel off the covers. It is also looking a little brighter over Seddon Park, offering some hope of play getting underway soon.

10 Nov 2026, 09:48:48 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Next Inspection In 15 Minutes The next pitch inspection is scheduled in 15 minutes at Seddon Park, with officials set to assess the conditions before deciding on the start of play.

10 Nov 2026, 09:54:02 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Score: Next Inspection Scheduled For 10 AM IST The umpires have scheduled the next inspection for 10:00 AM IST (5:30 PM local time). However, there are still no signs of the covers being removed at Seddon Park.

10 Nov 2026, 10:03:57 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Elsewhere! Zimbabwe created Test history against Afghanistan in Sharjah, becoming the first team to score 500-plus runs in both innings of a Test match. Craig Ervine led the remarkable batting effort with an unbeaten double century.

10 Nov 2026, 10:09:24 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: More Covers On At Seddon Park Unfortunately, the weather has taken another turn for the worse. More covers are being brought on, and the umbrellas are back out at Seddon Park. It's been a frustrating day in Hamilton so far.

10 Nov 2026, 10:23:20 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: Rain Intensifies In Hamilton Rain has picked up again in Hamilton, prompting the groundsmen to bring on more covers at Seddon Park. The wait for play continues. Rains have picked up again here in Hamilton.



The ⏳ game continues.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/FRccK485hx — BCCI (@BCCI) November 10, 2026

10 Nov 2026, 10:47:19 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: The Wait For Play Continues In Hamilton The covers are getting more action than the players at Seddon Park right now! The groundstaff have now covered the run-up areas as well, and there's little sign of play getting underway anytime soon. Perhaps it's time to turn to some Diwali sweets to beat the boredom. But wait, sugar is everyone's new enemy, right? Guess we'll have to settle for those fancy, sugar-free alternatives. It's Diwali week, after all, and while Hamilton is busy playing hide-and-seek with the sunshine, back home we're battling 316 AQI. Pick your poison, folks.

10 Nov 2026, 10:49:58 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE Updates: IND Playing XI An unchanged Playing XI for #TeamIndia in Hamilton 📝



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/P4Pwt4M0t7#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/B8l4t2908y — BCCI (@BCCI) November 10, 2026

10 Nov 2026, 11:12:04 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE: Update From Hamilton @Vimalwa brings you the latest from Hamilton with LIVE updates straight from the ground! 💬 Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand 3rd ODI, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels, Sony Vizha and Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyVizha #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/AxlAv90kSL — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 10, 2026

10 Nov 2026, 11:15:34 am IST India Vs New Zealand LIVE: Game Called Off! Well, it was perhaps inevitable, folks. The third ODI has officially been abandoned due to rain. The weather had threatened to derail proceedings for the past two days, and despite a few brief spells of respite, conditions never improved enough for a game to get underway. The series remains 2-0 in India's favour, ensuring the visitors cannot lose the five-match contest. New Zealand still have a chance to level the series, but will have to do so without some of their key players, who are now set to join the Test squad.