India Vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd ODI: Match Called Off, Men In Blue Win By 4 Runs Via DLS To Take 2-0 Series Lead

India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Greetings!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI in Wellington! India lead the series 1-0 after winning the opener by five wickets. Can Shubman Gill's men seal the series, or will the Black Caps bounce back? Stay tuned for live scores and ball-by-ball updates!
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Live Streaming!
The second ODI between India and New Zealand will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network channels across India. Fans can also live stream the match live online through the Sony LIV app and website.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Squads!
New Zealand Squad: Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner, Nick Kelly, Matthew Fisher, Michael Bracewell, Matt Henry
India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Head-to-head record!
Total Matches: 124
India Won: 64
New Zealand Won: 52
No Result: 7
Tied: 1
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: What's the team news?
India: Mohammed Siraj has joined the squad and could replace Auqib Nabi in the playing XI.
New Zealand: Devon Conway has been ruled out of the series due to concussion after colliding with Matt Henry in training. Nick Kelly has joined the squad, while Tim Seifert is expected to open alongside Will Young. Henry is likely to return after being cleared.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Mohammed Shami Announces Test Retirement!
A major announcement from Indian cricket! Veteran fast bowler Mohammed Shami has called time on his 13-year Test career, bringing an end to his journey in the longest format. The 36-year-old finishes with 229 wickets in 64 Tests, including six five-wicket hauls. However, Shami will continue representing India in white-ball cricket, keeping his limited-overs career alive. An emotional farewell to one of India's finest fast bowlers!
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Rain Threat Looms Over Wellington!
Weather concerns continue to haunt the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, with a 60% chance of rain around match time and 99% cloud cover in Wellington. Temperatures are expected to hover around 17-19°C. The Hnry Stadium pitch could offer early assistance to pacers, while batting is likely to get easier as the game progresses. Fans will be hoping the weather stays away!
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: What will be the playing XI!
India Predicted XI: Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi/Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh
New Zealand Predicted XI: Tim Seifert, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner (c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy/Matt Henry, Blair Tickner
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Good news from Wellington!
The rain has stopped, and the sun is finally shining at the venue. The fourth umpire has also lowered his umbrella, signalling improving conditions. The toss might face a slight delay, but things are looking increasingly positive for a timely start.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Toss Delayed!
The toss has been officially delayed in Wellington due to the weather conditions. The umpires are scheduled to inspect the ground at 2:30 PM local time, just five minutes from now. Fans will be hoping for a positive update and some action soon!
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: More Delay!
The rain has eased, but a wet outfield is now causing further delays in Wellington. The ground staff will need more time to get the playing surface ready, meaning play is unlikely to begin anytime soon. Fans continue to wait patiently for some positive news.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Another Inspection!
The on-field umpires have come out for a brief discussion with the ground staff regarding the wet outfield. However, there is still no clearance for play to begin. Another inspection has been scheduled for 7:45 AM IST, (3:15 PM local time) leaving fans waiting for further updates from Wellington.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Virat Kohli fun moment!
While we wait for the action to begin in Wellington, here's a fun moment featuring Virat Kohli! The batting superstar surprised sports journalist Vimal Kumar with an impromptu rendition of 'Fire Brigade Mangwa De Tu' from Khiladi 786, even adding a playful twist to the lyrics by singing 'O Vimalwa'. Enjoy this hilarious moment as we await the start of the second ODI!
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Subhadeep Ghosh On IND Fielding!
India fielding coach Subhadeep Ghosh has praised the team's fielding efforts in the first ODI, highlighting their good catches, ground fielding and overall intensity. He acknowledged that dropped catches are part of the game but stressed that the players are taking responsibility and working on improving through focused practice sessions.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Another Inspection!
While we wait for the action to begin in Wellington, here's a fun moment featuring Virat Kohli! The batting superstar surprised sports journalist Vimal Kumar with an impromptu rendition of 'Fire Brigade Mangwa De Tu' from Khiladi 786, even adding a playful twist to the lyrics by singing 'O Vimalwa'. Enjoy this hilarious moment as we await the start of the second ODI!
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: A positive update from Wellington!
The ground staff have removed all the side covers, with only the hessian cover remaining on the pitch. Players from both India and New Zealand have also begun warming up ahead of the scheduled inspection. Signs are encouraging, and fans will be hoping for the long-awaited start to the second ODI soon!
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Morne Morkel On Mohammed Shami's retirement from Test cricket!
"Yeah, I was quite fortunate when I first started with the group for Shami to be a part of the team. You know, highly skillful player, a quality guy to have around in the group. And I was quite lucky when I joined for him to bring sort of the Indian language into the dressing room. He helped me quite a lot. So a sad day to see him go. But yeah, I mean, he's still bowling a lot of overs back home and it's still great to see," Morkel said.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Another good news from Wellington!
The umpires have given the green light, with the toss scheduled for 3:35 PM local time (8:05 AM IST) and play set to begin at 4:00 PM local time (8:30 AM IST). However, with the start delayed considerably, some overs are likely to be lost. Fans can finally look forward to some cricketing action!
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: An interesting observation from the middle!
Shubman Gill was spotted rubbing his hand against the pitch, with visible moisture marks emerging on the surface. The Indian skipper even had to wipe the moisture off his hands, indicating that the pitch still has plenty of dampness despite the rain stopping. Conditions could make things interesting for the batters early on!
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Toss Update!
India captain Shubman Gill won the toss and opted to bowl first.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: NZ Playing XI!
New Zealand (Playing XI): Will Young, Tim Seifert, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner(c), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Blair Tickner
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: IND Playing XI!
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: An official update from Wellington!
The second ODI between India and New Zealand has been reduced to 47 overs per side following the prolonged rain delay. Both teams will now have 47 overs each to make their mark, with fans finally set to witness some action after a frustrating wait.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Simon Doull On Wellington Weather!
"The weather forecast is one of the things we need to look at. There might still be a few showers hanging around, hence you do bowl first in these conditions in case Duckworth-Lewis-Stern gets involved. Dimensions of the ground, we're just a little bit off-centre. 56 metres away to my right, 60m out to the left-hand side and 84 down the ground. So, big hits down the ground and some of the midwicket and extra-cover areas have nice big pockets. That’s where you want the batters to be hitting the ball - down the ground. India did that brilliantly here in that T20 International that they won," Simon Doull said.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Revised Playing conditions!
With the match reduced to 47 overs per side, the bowling restrictions and powerplay timings have been revised. Only two bowlers can deliver a maximum of 10 overs each, while the remaining bowlers are limited to nine overs apiece. Powerplay 1 will run from overs 1-10, Powerplay 2 from overs 11-38, and the final powerplay from overs 39-47.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Match Begins!
We are finally underway in Wellington! Will Young and Tim Seifert walk out to open the innings for New Zealand, with Young taking strike. Arshdeep Singh has the new ball in hand and will lead India's bowling attack. Let's get the action rolling!
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Arshdeep Starts With A Maiden Over!
The left-arm pacer bowls a terrific opening over, keeping Will Young quiet with six consecutive dot balls. New Zealand are off the mark yet, and India couldn't have asked for a better start. A maiden over to begin proceedings!
NZ 0/0 (1)
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Maiden ODI Wicket For Auqib Nabi!
Auqib Nabi strikes in his very first over to dismiss Tim Seifert for a duck. Seifert looks to drive but the two-paced nature of the pitch causes the ball to hold up, resulting in a mistimed shot towards mid-on. Anshul Kamboj makes no mistake with the catch. A memorable moment for Nabi as he picks up his maiden ODI wicket! New Zealand lose their first wicket early.
NZ 2/1 (2)
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Another tidy over from Auqib Nabi!
Just two runs come off the fourth over as the pacer continues to keep the New Zealand batters under pressure. Will Young and Henry Nicholls are struggling to find their rhythm on a two-paced surface.
NZ 6/1 (4)
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Auqib Nabi Is Unstoppable ATM!
India are making the most of the bowling-friendly conditions as Nabi removes Will Young to claim his second wicket of the innings. Young edges a delivery outside off, but KL Rahul pulls off a stunning diving catch behind the stumps, grabbing the ball with both gloves. Both New Zealand openers are back in the hut, and India are firmly on top in Wellington!
NZ 11/2 (6)
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Anshul Kamboj Strikes In His 1st Over!
Anshul Kamboj makes an immediate impact in his first over, dismissing Henry Nicholls for 11. The pacer gets the ball to nip back sharply, catching Nicholls off guard as he attempts to tuck it away. The ball takes the inside edge, deflects off his boot and trickles back onto the stumps. An unlucky dismissal for Nicholls, but India won't mind! New Zealand are in deeper trouble.
NZ 23/3 (9)
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Quiet Over from Gurnoor!
A quiet over from Gurnoor Brar as New Zealand manage just three runs from it, including a wide. Tom Latham and Daryl Mitchell are looking to rebuild after the early collapse, but India's bowlers continue to keep things tight.
NZ 33/3 (12)
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: A disciplined over from Gurnoor Brar!
Just one run comes off the 16th over as the Indian pacer continues to build pressure on the New Zealand batters. Daryl Mitchell and Tom Latham are finding it difficult to score freely, with the visitors keeping things tight.
NZ 45/3 (16)
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Shubman Gill Drops A Sitter!
Shubman Gill has dropped a straightforward catch at mid-off to hand Daryl Mitchell a massive reprieve. Mitchell mistimed his attempted big shot, but Gill couldn't hold on despite having plenty of time to settle underneath it. The New Zealand batter gets a lifeline and will look to make India pay for the missed opportunity.
NZ 47/3 (17)
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Gurnoor Brar Gets His Reward!
Gurnoor Brar gets rid of Tom Latham to end the 34-run partnership. A clever short delivery angled across the left-hander forces Latham to fetch the pull, resulting in a top edge that flies towards deep square leg. Naman Dhir settles underneath it and completes a comfortable catch. Brar celebrates in style as New Zealand lose their fourth wicket! A much-needed breakthrough for India.
NZ 53/4 (19.2)
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Gurnoor Brar Is On Fire!
India pick up their fifth wicket as the pacer removes Glenn Phillips for a four-ball duck. Phillips gets a leading edge while attempting to play the delivery, and Anshul Kamboj makes no mistake at fine leg with a well-judged catch. Brar completes a brilliant double-wicket over, conceding no runs and claiming his second wicket of the innings.
NZ 53/5 (20)
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Santner, Daryl Mitchell Try To Shift Gears!
A productive over for New Zealand as seven runs come off Axar Patel's third over. Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner manage to rotate the strike and find a boundary to keep the scoreboard moving. The pair are looking to rebuild the innings after losing five wickets.
NZ 64/5 (23)
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Arshdeep Keeps Things Quiet!
A tidy over from Arshdeep Singh as New Zealand manage just three runs from it. Daryl Mitchell continues to anchor the innings, moving to 34 off 66 deliveries, while Mitchell Santner provides support at the other end. India are keeping things tight, but the Kiwi pair are slowly trying to rebuild after losing five wickets.
NZ 76/5 (26)
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Mitchell Shifting Gears!
A productive over for New Zealand! Daryl Mitchell takes Auqib Nabi for a big six to bring up some valuable runs, while Mitchell Santner continues to offer support at the other end. Seven runs come off the 30th over as the Kiwis slowly rebuild their inning, with Mitchell nearing his half-century on 43.
NZ 92/5 (30)
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Axar Patel Strikes!
Axar Patel removes the dangerous Daryl Mitchell just after he brings up his half-century. Mitchell dances down the track looking for a big hit over long-on, but the ball holds up on the surface, resulting in a mistimed shot. Anshul Kamboj takes a comfortable catch at long-off. Shubman Gill will be delighted as Axar gets the big breakthrough after the Indian skipper had earlier dropped Mitchell.
NZ 112/6 (35)
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Gurnoor Brar Takes His Third Wicket!
Gurnoor Brar responds brilliantly after conceding a six, dismissing Mitchell Santner for 31. The pacer bangs it in at 143 kmph, and Santner gets a faint edge through to KL Rahul, who makes no mistake behind the stumps. Brar celebrates passionately as he claims his third wicket of the innings.
NZ 120/7 (36)
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Axar Patel Gets Another Wicket!
The left-arm spinner cleans up Kyle Jamieson with a quicker delivery that skids through and crashes into the leg stump. Jamieson departs for 7, handing Axar his second wicket of the innings. New Zealand lose their eighth wicket at 129, with India closing in on another impressive bowling performance. Just two runs come off the over, and the Kiwis are running out of partners!
NZ 129/8 (39)
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: What a spell from Gurnoor Brar!
Brar strikes again to remove Nathan Smith for 3, with Rohit Sharma taking a regulation catch at first slip. The right-arm quick finishes his 10-over spell on a high, returning career-best ODI figures of 4/30, including two maidens. He has been relentless with his line and length throughout the innings.
NZ 132/9 (40)
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: A worrying moment in Wellington!
Blair Tickner takes a nasty blow on the right side of his helmet after Anshul Kamboj delivers a 130 kmph bouncer. Tickner attempted to pull the delivery but couldn't get out of its way in time. KL Rahul and Kamboj immediately check on the batter, while the physio comes out to conduct a concussion assessment. Hopefully, Tickner is fine and can continue.
NZ 132/9 (40.1)
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Anshul Kamboj Gets the last wicket!
An emphatic finish from Anshul Kamboj! He nails a 135 kmph yorker at the base of the middle stump, catching Blair Tickner off guard as the batter backs away and fails to get his bat down in time. The stumps are shattered, and New Zealand are bowled out for 134 in 41 overs. Kamboj finishes with two wickets, while Gurnoor Brar leads India's attack with a superb four-wicket haul. India will need 135 runs to win the second ODI!
NZ 134 (41)
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Innings Break!
India's bowlers have delivered another commanding performance, backing up their effort in the first ODI by restricting New Zealand to 134. Auqib Nabi struck early, while Gurnoor Brar's double-wicket over and four-wicket haul triggered a collapse. Despite a fighting 55 from Daryl Mitchell, the hosts never recovered.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: IND Begin Chase!
Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have walked out as India begin their chase. Rohit takes strike, while Kyle Jamieson has the ball in hand and prepares to steam in.
Rohit failed to score in the previous match and will be eager to get off the mark as quickly as possible.
A bit of delay due to a damp area. Action to start soon!
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Matt Fisher In, Blair Tickner Out!
Matt Fisher has replaced Blair Tickner in the playing XI after Tickner was struck by a bouncer from Anshul Kamboj.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Rohit Fires First Boundary! IND 4/0 (1)
Rohit Sharma scores a boundary after playing the first five ball dots.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Duck For Shubman Gill! IND 4/1 (1.1)
Jacob Duffy strikes immediately, removing Shubman Gill for a first-ball duck! It's a gorgeous length delivery pitched outside off that holds its line, forcing Gill to play. The Indian captain attempts to defend with soft hands, but it catches the outside edge and travels low toward second slip. Henry Nicholls dives forward and gets both hands cleanly under the ball to take a sharp catch.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Kohli Departs Early! IND 17/2 (3.4)
Duffy dealt India another major blow by dismissing the in-form Virat Kohli for 7 off 7 balls. New Zealand executed a tactical plan to bowl wide of off stump, and Duffy delivered a pitched-up ball in that channel. The ball held up on the surface, causing Kohli to commit too early to his trademark drive. He ended up chipping it straight into the hands of Will Young at cover-point
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Rohit Departs! IND 39/3 (8.4)
Rohit Sharma’s resistance comes to an end as Kyle Jamieson breaks through. Jamieson pitches the delivery up just outside off stump, tempting Rohit into a lofted drive. However, the Indian opener goes a bit too hard at the shot, loses his shape, and plays slightly across the line. The stroke results in a thick outside edge that flies straight to second slip, where Henry Nicholls takes it comfortably with a reverse-cupped catch. A major blow to India's chase as Rohit departs after a quick 23.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: End Of First 10 Overs! IND 40/3 (10)
New Zealand's bowlers have made the chase of 134 runs a tricky one for India after dismissing Shubman Gill (0), Virat Kohli (7) and Rohit Sharma (23) early in the innings. India are 40/3 after 10 overs and need another 95 runs to win. All eyes on Axar Patel (0*) and Shreyas Iyer (9*).
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Axar Patel Walks Back | IND 47/4 (12.5)
Matt Fisher dismisses Axar Patel for 7. Another bouncer does the job, making India's chase of 135 even trickier.
Matthew Fisher delivers a back-of-a-length ball angling across the left-hander. Axar Patel arches back slightly, looking to use Fisher's pace to play a ramp shot over the field, but he ends up hitting it straight down Jacob Duffy's throat at third man.
IND: 47/4 (12.5 Overs)
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Fifty For India | IND 54/4 (15)
Matthew Fisher continues his tight spell, keeping the pressure firmly on India as the score moves to 54 for 4 after 15 overs. Shreyas Iyer handled the pace well by staying back on the crease to dispatch a short-of-length delivery with a cracking boundary behind square on the off-side.
At the other end, KL Rahul faces a stern examination against the moving ball, digging in defensively and surviving a brief scare when an edge off the cue-end bounced safely toward second slip.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Big Overs For Men In Blue | IND 71/4 (18)
The last two overs have been productive for India as KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have managed to score off bouncers with confident hook and pull shots.
KL Rahul, who was scoreless after his first eight balls, opened his account with a boundary and sent the very next delivery soaring into the stands. India collected 11 runs from Nathan Smith's 16th over.
Matthew Fisher bowled the 17th over, conceding a boundary on the first ball and giving away six runs in total. In all, India picked up 17 runs across these two overs.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Big Overs For Men In Blue | IND 82/4 (19)
One more positive over for India. Matthew Fisher leaks 11 runs in his over as KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer steer India towards victory. India need 53 runs to go up 2-0 in the series.
IND: 82/4 (19 Overs)
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Shreyas Departs | IND 86/5 (20)
Another twist?
Shreyas Iyer, India's lighthouse in the chase, has been dismissed by Kyle Jamieson with a searing bouncer. Jamieson's delivery was well-directed at the body, denying Shreyas any chance to duck or play a shot. Caught in an awkward position, Shreyas managed only a thin edge off the bat straight into the wicketkeeper's gloves.
IND: 86/5 (20 Overs)
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Relive The First Ten Overs Of India's Innings | IND 88/5 (21)
Did you know? Shubman Gill registered his first-ever golden duck in ODI cricket today!
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Hundred For India| IND 103/5 (22)
India's wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul is fighting hard in the middle! He connected with a top edge that sailed just over the boundary ropes for six—inches away from being another wicket for New Zealand.With that maximum, India cross the 100-run mark and need another 32 runs to win the match.
IND: 103/5 (23 Overs)
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Wicket| IND 110/6 (25)
Another blow for India as Naman Dhir departs for 12 off 16 balls, caught by Tim Seifert at deep backward square leg off Jacob Duffy. Dhir pulled the short delivery well, but failed to find the gap and holed out to the fielder in the deep. The dismissal went upstairs for a review to check if Tim Seifert had touched the boundary rope while taking the catch, with replays eventually confirming it was a clean grab. The close call sparked a brief conversation between KL Rahul and the umpires regarding a slight misalignment of the boundary cushions in that area, but the decision stood as valid.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Wicket| IND 113/7 (26)
India's hopes rest entirely on KL Rahul's shoulders as the Men in Blue lose another wicket in pursuit of the 135-run target. This time, it was Anshul Kamboj who went for a big swing and perished.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Rain Stops Play | IND 113/7 (26)
More drama unfolds as rain forces play to halt with India just 22 runs away from victory, while New Zealand need three wickets to pull off an upset. KL Rahul is holding down one end for India.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: DLS Par 109 | IND 113/7 (26)
India are in a comfortable position if the rain holds off, currently sitting 4 runs ahead of the DLS par score of 109. However, overs will soon start getting deducted at a rate of one every four minutes.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Relive the Class | IND 113/7 (26)
As we wait for the rain to clear, let's relive a classy drive from the King himself!
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Match Scenarios | IND 113/7 (26)
The cut-off time for the match to resume is 3:40 IST. If play cannot get underway by then, the match will be called off.
If the rain stops and 12 overs are lost, India will need a revised target of 132 from 35 overs, requiring 19 runs off 9 overs. If 17 overs are lost, the target drops to 125 from 30 overs, leaving them needing 12 runs off 4 overs.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Covers Coming Off | IND 113/7 (26)
Good news! Covers are coming off from the pitch. Umpires will inspect the pitch and the condition before giving green lightsignal for the match to resume
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Drizzling again | IND 113/7 (26)
The match was scheduled to resume at 3:25 with India's revised target set at 133, but the drizzle has started up again!
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Covers Are Back Again | IND 113/7 (26)
Well, well, well! The covers are back on as the drizzle intensifies. Time is running out for a restart, and the chances of play resuming are looking increasingly bleak!
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Did You Know? | IND 113/7 (26)
Did you know?
Pakistan holds the record for the slowest successful chase of a 100+ run target in ODI history. They crawled to a target of 115 runs in 45.1 overs against the West Indies in Port of Spain in 2000.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Did You Know? | IND 113/7 (26)
The drizzle has turned into heavy rain, and the chances of a restart have decreased significantly. If no further play is possible, India will be declared the winners as they are four runs ahead of the DLS par score!
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: India Win | IND 113/7 (26)
An anticlimactic end to a low-scoring thriller as India is declared the winner after the match is called off due to rain. India wins by 4 runs via the DLS method, having been 4 runs ahead of the par score (109) when play was interrupted.
New Zealand would have fancied their chances of winning the match and leveling the series with only three wickets required for victory. However, the rain gods weren't on their side, and India take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, making the next match a must-win for the hosts.
India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI LIVE Score: Goodbye!
That's all from our side for today. Keep checking Outlook India's website for the latest news and updates.
We will be back tomorrow with live-blog coverage of the India vs Pakistan ACC U19 Asia Cup clash.