India Vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd ODI: Match Called Off, Men In Blue Win By 4 Runs Via DLS To Take 2-0 Series Lead

India Vs New Zealand 2nd ODI, Highlights: Guided by Gurnoor Brar’s 4/30, India restricted New Zealand to 135. Despite early dismissals of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli, resilient knocks from Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul steered the chase. Persistent rain ultimately forced an early end, sealing a dramatic 4-run DLS victory and a 2-0 series lead.