India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Three Player Battles That Could Decide The Series Opener

D
Deepak Joshi
Published at:

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI features three exciting player battles: Rohit Sharma vs Jacob Duffy, Virat Kohli vs Matt Henry, and Daryl Mitchell vs Mohammed Siraj

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New Zealand vs India ODI Cricket Series
India's Virat Kohli, right, applauds as New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell leaves the field after losing his wicket during the third One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Indore, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Summary of this article

  • Rohit Sharma vs Jacob Duffy will be a key battle during the powerplay in the India vs New Zealand 1st ODI

  • Virat Kohli faces Matt Henry, who will look to challenge India's star batter with the new ball

  • Daryl Mitchell vs Mohammed Siraj could prove decisive in the middle overs

India and New Zealand will kick off their ODI series at Eden Park, Auckland, on November 4, with several intriguing individual contests likely to shape the opening encounter. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returning to India's ODI setup, the visitors will bank on their experienced batting core to set the tone.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will look towards their pace attack and dependable middle-order batters to challenge the visitors. Among the most interesting matchups are Rohit Sharma against Jacob Duffy, Virat Kohli against Matt Henry, and Daryl Mitchell against Mohammed Siraj, with each duel offering its own tactical intrigue.

3 Key Player Battles in India vs New Zealand 1st ODI

1. Rohit Sharma vs Jacob Duffy

Rohit Sharma's aggressive approach at the top makes his contest against Jacob Duffy an exciting prospect. The Indian opener has scored 1,134 runs in 34 ODIs against New Zealand, averaging 36.58, with two centuries and six half-centuries. His 49 sixes against the Kiwis underline his ability to dominate attacks.

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Also Check: Rohit Sharma's ODI Record In New Zealand

Duffy, meanwhile, will look to exploit any early movement and challenge Rohit's attacking instincts with his pace and discipline. A verified ODI head-to-head tally between these two was not available, making their potential contest particularly intriguing from a tactical perspective.

2. Virat Kohli vs Matt Henry

Virat Kohli versus Matt Henry could be another fascinating battle, particularly if the New Zealand seamer finds movement with the new ball. Kohli has amassed 1,897 runs against New Zealand in ODIs, averaging 57.48, with seven centuries and 10 fifties.

Henry has dismissed Kohli twice in international cricket, conceding 57 runs off 67 deliveries at a strike rate of 85.1.

Also Check: Virat Kohli's ODI Record In New Zealand

Kohli's ability to rotate strike and punish loose deliveries will be crucial, while Henry will aim to test his patience outside off stump.

3. Daryl Mitchell vs Mohammed Siraj

Daryl Mitchell's reliability against India makes his battle with Mohammed Siraj a major talking point. In ODIs, Mitchell has scored 83 runs off 92 balls against Siraj, striking at 90.22, but has also been dismissed once.

Also Check: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return As India’s Predicted Playing XI For 1st ODI Vs NZ

Mitchell's composure and ability to accelerate could prove vital for New Zealand, especially if early wickets fall. Siraj, India's experienced pace option, will aim to break Mitchell's rhythm through hard lengths, movement and changes of pace. Winning this middle-overs contest could significantly influence New Zealand's scoring momentum.

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