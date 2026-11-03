India Vs New Zealand 1st ODI: Three Player Battles That Could Decide The Series Opener

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI features three exciting player battles: Rohit Sharma vs Jacob Duffy, Virat Kohli vs Matt Henry, and Daryl Mitchell vs Mohammed Siraj

India's Virat Kohli, right, applauds as New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell leaves the field after losing his wicket during the third One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Indore, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool