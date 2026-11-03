Indian Pace Ace Cleared For New Zealand Test Series After Fitness Tests In Bengaluru

Prasidh Krishna has been cleared by the medical team at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru after simulation tests over the last two days
The Indian pacer is expected to travel to New Zealand soon, possibly on the earliest available flight, for the tour
He is likely to be available for the third and final unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A starting Saturday, November 7
Prasidh Krishna has been cleared for the two-Test series against New Zealand, according to a report in Cricbuzz. After simulation tests over the last two days at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru, he received clearance from the medical team there.
Krishna should head to New Zealand shortly, and he may take the first flight available so he can join the third and final unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A, which begins on Saturday, November 7. He will miss the five-match ODI series, which starts on Wednesday.
Fitness Tests Cleared
As per earlier reports, Krishna was scheduled to undergo simulation tests on Sunday, November 1, and Monday. The pacer, who is establishing himself as a reliable option, has now cleared the assessments, with the CoE medical team giving him the green light to return to competitive cricket.
Krishna was included in the team for the first three ODIs against New Zealand, subject to clearing fitness tests, after suffering a hamstring injury during the second ODI against the West Indies in Guwahati on September 30.
BCCI Workload Plan
The BCCI pulled Krishna from the ODI squad on October 30, saying the right-arm pacer needed more time to increase his workload before he returned to international cricket. It had also said Krishna would be available for India A's third and final four-day match against New Zealand A if he cleared the Return to Play assessment, giving him game time before the Test series.
Krishna has now completed the required fitness formalities and is all set to travel to New Zealand.