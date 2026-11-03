Jesus De Miguel Death: UEFA Expresses Heartbreak As Police Investigate Involuntary Manslaughter

Aleksander Ceferin offered condolences to De Miguel’s family, teammates and others at CD Tenerife. “We are heartbroken by the death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda,” Ceferin said in a statement. “We have searched for words and found only silence. In that silence, our hearts and thoughts are with his family, his teammates, everyone at CD Tenerife, and all those who mourn this tragic loss,” he added.