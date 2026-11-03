Jesus De Miguel Death: UEFA Expresses Heartbreak As Police Investigate Involuntary Manslaughter

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya Chatterjee
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CD Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel died aged 30 after a collision in the Segunda Division match against FC Andorra. Spanish police have opened a probe into possible involuntary manslaughter as UEFA and football bodies pay tribute

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Jesus De Miguel Death UEFA Reaction Police Investigation Involuntary Manslaughter
CD Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel died aged 30 after a collision in Monday’s Segunda Division match against FC Andorra. Photo: AlbertOrtegaES1/X
Summary of this article

  • CD Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel died aged 30 after a collision in Monday’s Segunda Division match against FC Andorra

  • The incident took place late at Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez, where De Miguel clashed with goalkeeper Jesus Owono

  • De Miguel suffered serious head and chest injuries, was taken to hospital and died at 8 am local time on Tuesday

CD Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel died aged 30 after being badly injured in a collision during Monday’s Segunda Division match against FC Andorra. UEFA and several football organisations have expressed their grief, while Spanish police have opened an investigation into the incident.

Aleksander Ceferin offered condolences to De Miguel’s family, teammates and others at CD Tenerife. “We are heartbroken by the death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda,” Ceferin said in a statement. “We have searched for words and found only silence. In that silence, our hearts and thoughts are with his family, his teammates, everyone at CD Tenerife, and all those who mourn this tragic loss,” he added.

The death has shaken Spanish football. The incident came late in Monday’s game and the case has now moved beyond sport, with police beginning a formal probe and prosecutors also expected to step in.

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Match Incident Details

The collision came in the closing stages.

Near midfield at Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez, De Miguel went for the ball and clashed with FC Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono, who hit him in the chest. The Tenerife forward suffered serious head and chest injuries and was left motionless on the pitch.

Doctors reached him on the pitch and gave treatment before he was moved to the University Hospital of Nuestra Señora de Candelaria. He reportedly went into cardiac arrest, but medical personnel brought him back.

His condition was first described as stable but serious. His neurological condition worsened on Tuesday morning and he died at 8 am local time. The match was abandoned after the incident and Owono was shown a straight red card.

Police Probe And Tributes

Police are now examining the case.

Spanish police have opened a probe into possible involuntary manslaughter, with prosecutors also expected to join the case. The inquiry follows an incident that has drawn tributes from across Spanish football.

Tenerife confirmed his death in a statement and asked for privacy for his family. The Royal Spanish Football Federation also sent its condolences.

Before joining Tenerife, De Miguel turned out for several lower-division Spanish clubs. He also helped the side earn promotion to the Segunda Division last season. UEFA said all its matches this week will begin with a moment of silence in his memory.

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