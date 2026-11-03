Shubman Gill's ODI Record In New Zealand: Runs, Average, Centuries And Stats

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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Shubman Gill's ODI record against New Zealand highlights his batting dominance, featuring 758 runs, two centuries and a double hundred ahead of India's upcoming ODI series

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Shubman Gills ODI Record In New Zealand
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring one hundred and fifty runs during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026. | Photo: AP/ Anupam Nath
Summary of this article

  • Shubman Gill has scored 758 runs in 15 ODIs against New Zealand

  • Gill boasts an impressive average of 63.17 and a strike rate of 102.85 against the Kiwis

  • Gill has smashed two centuries, four fifties and a double century against New Zealand

Shubman Gill's ODI record in New Zealand makes for an interesting talking point ahead of India's upcoming assignment against the Black Caps. The Indian batter has already established himself as one of the most promising names in the 50-over format, with impressive performances against New Zealand. However, his numbers on Kiwi soil offer a different perspective on his batting journey.

With India preparing for another ODI challenge, Gill will look to improve his returns in conditions that can test even the most accomplished batters. His previous performances provide an insight into his record against New Zealand and what he could achieve in the upcoming fixtures.

Shubman Gill's ODI Record in New Zealand

Gill has featured in five ODIs in New Zealand, scoring 124 runs in the country. While his overall numbers against the Black Caps are considerably stronger, his away record leaves room for improvement.

Here are his key ODI numbers in New Zealand:

  • Matches: 5

  • Innings: 5

  • Runs: 124

  • Batting Average: 31.00

  • Strike Rate: 77.02

  • Highest Score: 50

  • Centuries: 0

  • Half-Centuries: 1

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Veteran pacer Mohammed Siraj bowls during the Indian team's net session. - BCCI
Shubman Gill with the 'Temple' device on his forehead during practice and match - | Photo: Sonyliv (Photograb)
Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli after India beat West Indies in the 1st ODI - | Photo: X/BCCI
India's wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul and Captain Shubman Gill (L-R) - | Photo: X/@BCCI (Left)

Shubman Gill's Memorable ODI Performances Against New Zealand

Gill's best ODI performances against New Zealand have come in Indian conditions, where he has demonstrated his ability to dominate bowling attacks and build substantial innings.

  • Highest score: 208 off 149 balls against New Zealand in Hyderabad on January 18, 2023.

  • Second ODI century: 112 off 78 deliveries in Indore on January 24, 2023.

  • World Cup performance: 80* off 66 balls in the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Mumbai.

  • Latest ODI half-century against New Zealand: 56 off 53 balls in Rajkot on January 14, 2026

Shubman Gill's Overall ODI Record Against New Zealand

Gill's numbers against New Zealand across venues underline his effectiveness in the format. His ability to score quickly while maintaining consistency has made him a key batting option for India.

  • Matches: 15

  • Runs: 758

  • Batting Average: 63.17

  • Strike Rate: 102.85

  • Highest Score: 208

  • Centuries: 2

  • Half-Centuries: 4

  • Double Centuries: 1

Gill's double century remains the defining performance of his ODI career against the Black Caps. He also recorded 466 runs across five ODIs in 2023, averaging 155.33 during that calendar year against New Zealand.

Also Check: Virat Kohli's ODI Record In New Zealand

Can Shubman Gill Improve His ODI Record in New Zealand?

With 124 runs in five ODIs in New Zealand, Gill will have another opportunity to strengthen his overseas numbers.

  • Current runs in New Zealand: 124

  • Current average: 31.00

  • Highest score in New Zealand: 50

  • Half-centuries in New Zealand: 1

  • Centuries in New Zealand: 0

India's upcoming fixtures could provide Gill with a valuable opportunity to find consistency in Kiwi conditions. With his record against New Zealand already impressive, a strong performance away from home would further strengthen his credentials as one of India's leading ODI batters.

As India continue building towards the 2027 ODI World Cup, Gill's form and leadership will remain important storylines throughout the series.

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