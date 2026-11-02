Shubman Gill Puts In Marathon Net Session In Auckland; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Skip Outdoor Training Ahead Of 1st ODI

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
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India's captain, Shubman Gill, was seen putting in the hard hours at Eden Park, Auckland, on Monday, November 2, after skipping the practice session on Sunday. KL Rahul completed wicketkeeping drills and batting practice before wrapping up his day.

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Shubman Gill and KL Rahul doing batting practice Auckland
India's wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul and Captain Shubman Gill (L-R) | Photo: X/@BCCI (Left)
Summary of this article

  • India's captain, Shubman Gill, trained on Monday, November 2, ahead of the 1st ODI against New Zealand

  • Shubman Gill took part in a marathon practice session with batting and fielding drills

  • India will face New Zealand in the first ODI on November 4, 2026, at Eden Park in Auckland.

India are scheduled to play New Zealand in a five-match ODI series starting on November 4, 2026. The Shubman Gill-led side is preparing for the challenge ahead of the upcoming World Cup year, with limited opportunities remaining to try out different combinations.

On Monday, November 2, captain Shubman Gill and wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul were seen practicing at Eden Park in Auckland, the venue for the series opener. As reported by The Times of India, Gill opted for a marathon batting and fielding session, while Rahul had a shorter workout. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli skipped the outdoor training session.

India head into the ODI series carrying a 3-1 T20I series victory over New Zealand.

Also Read: India Vs New Zealand ODI Series 2026: Squads, Schedule, Streaming - All You Need to Know

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Rest for Bowlers

The team management decided to rest the bowling attack after heavy workloads during Sunday's session. As a result, Gill and Rahul were the only two designated batters to turn up for Monday's outdoor drills.

Rahul began with light wicketkeeping drills, taking throwdowns behind the stumps for close to 15 minutes. Throwdown specialists Dayanand Garani and Nuwan Seneviratne assisted him throughout the drill.

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India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a double century during the second one-day international cricket match between India and West Indies in Guwahati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2026 - (AP Photo/ Anupam Nath)

He then joined Gill for a joint net session. Both batters took turns batting in short spells, rotating ends to give each other adequate rest between stints. Interim coach Sairaj Bahutale was present at the nets, overseeing the proceedings while a group of local net bowlers assisted the Indian batters.

Rahul soon wrapped up his training and headed inside through the player tunnel.

Also Read: On This Day: Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. Lifted ICC Women's ODI World Cup, Ending Decades Of Heartbreak To Script History

Gill, however, remained on the pitch and continued batting. Once done with his netting session, the India captain moved on to fielding drills.

He practiced catches from various positions across the outfield, taking close-in catches, slip catches, and high balls. He wrapped up the session by receiving a massage for his neck, an area that has troubled him over the past few years.

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Skipping Outdoor Session

Meanwhile, the star duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli pursued alternative workouts. Kohli chose a gym session, while Rohit Sharma and Ruturaj Gaikwad completed an indoor session.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma had practiced on Sunday at Eden Park. Indian bowlers bowled to the duo as both prepared to return to action after a short break following the West Indies series.

India will have one final training session on Tuesday afternoon before the first ODI.

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