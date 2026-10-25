KL Rahul In Disbelief! Duck Followed By Bizarre Hit-Wicket Vs New Zealand A - Watch

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Published at:

KL Rahul scored a duck and four in the two innings, falling hit-wicket in the second as Fraser Sheat dismissed him twice. New Zealand A took a 204-run first-innings lead

image Prefer on Google
India vs England 2nd Test Day 3: KL Rahul AP
India vs England 2nd Test Day 4: KL Rahul leaves the field at the end of play on day three of the second cricket test match between England and India at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England, Friday, July 4, 2025. | Photo: AP/Scott Heppell
Summary of this article

  • KL Rahul scored a duck in the first innings before falling for four in a bizarre hit-wicket dismissal in the second

  • Fraser Sheat dismissed Rahul in both innings as India A struggled against New Zealand A

  • New Zealand A scored 317 after bowling India A out for 113, taking a 204-run first-innings lead

KL Rahul endured a forgettable outing in the first unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A, scoring zero in the first innings before falling for four in the second after an unusual hit-wicket dismissal at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on October 25.

Fraser Sheat dismissed Rahul in both innings, with the second departure proving particularly unfortunate. The Indian batter appeared to have chopped the ball onto his stumps, but replays revealed that his own attempt to prevent the ball from hitting the wicket had led to his dismissal.

How KL Rahul Was Dismissed Hit-Wicket

Rahul was batting on four off 15 deliveries when he tentatively moved forward to play a delivery outside the off stump from Sheat. He ended up getting an inside edge, sending the ball rolling slowly back towards the stumps.

As Rahul turned to stop it with his bat, he accidentally clipped the off stump and dislodged the wicket. Although the dismissal initially appeared to be bowled, side-on replays showed that the ball was not heading towards the stumps before Rahul intervened.

His attempt to prevent the ball from hitting the wicket resulted in a hit-wicket decision.

Related Content
Nitish Kumar Reddy made an unbeaten 26 off 13 balls, took a wicket and shared a 69-run stand with Tilak Varma to help India win 2nd T20I against New Zealand. - bcci/X
India A vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test Day 1 - null
India's KL Rahul plays a shot during day four of the first cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Galle, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Eranga Jayawardena
India's KL Rahul plays a shot on the second day of the third cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. - Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

The right-hander appeared visibly frustrated, shaking his head as he walked back to the pavilion. The dismissal brought another disappointing innings to an end for Rahul, who had struggled to find his footing against Sheat.

The New Zealand A bowler had dismissed him for a duck in the first innings as well. Rahul attempted to drive a delivery outside off stump but edged it to wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay, departing after facing eight balls.

Rahul thus finished with scores of zero and four, while Sheat accounted for his wicket on both occasions.

Also Read - India A Vs New Zealand A: Check Fan Reactions

New Zealand A Take Commanding Lead

India A's batting struggles began in the first innings, when the team was bowled out for 113. New Zealand A responded with 317, establishing a substantial 204-run lead.

The visitors needed a strong second-innings effort to reduce the deficit, but Rahul's early departure added to their concerns. India A were 54/2 after 18.3 overs at the time of the score update, leaving the remaining batters with the task of rebuilding the innings.

The match is the first of three unofficial Tests between India A and New Zealand A. The second fixture is scheduled to begin on October 31, followed by the third and final match from November 7.

Following the unofficial series, India's senior men's team will face New Zealand in a two-Test series.

The opening Test is scheduled to begin in Wellington on November 19, while the second match will start in Christchurch on November 27.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories