KL Rahul In Disbelief! Duck Followed By Bizarre Hit-Wicket Vs New Zealand A - Watch

KL Rahul scored a duck in the first innings before falling for four in a bizarre hit-wicket dismissal in the second
Fraser Sheat dismissed Rahul in both innings as India A struggled against New Zealand A
New Zealand A scored 317 after bowling India A out for 113, taking a 204-run first-innings lead
KL Rahul endured a forgettable outing in the first unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A, scoring zero in the first innings before falling for four in the second after an unusual hit-wicket dismissal at Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln on October 25.
Fraser Sheat dismissed Rahul in both innings, with the second departure proving particularly unfortunate. The Indian batter appeared to have chopped the ball onto his stumps, but replays revealed that his own attempt to prevent the ball from hitting the wicket had led to his dismissal.
How KL Rahul Was Dismissed Hit-Wicket
Rahul was batting on four off 15 deliveries when he tentatively moved forward to play a delivery outside the off stump from Sheat. He ended up getting an inside edge, sending the ball rolling slowly back towards the stumps.
As Rahul turned to stop it with his bat, he accidentally clipped the off stump and dislodged the wicket. Although the dismissal initially appeared to be bowled, side-on replays showed that the ball was not heading towards the stumps before Rahul intervened.
His attempt to prevent the ball from hitting the wicket resulted in a hit-wicket decision.
The right-hander appeared visibly frustrated, shaking his head as he walked back to the pavilion. The dismissal brought another disappointing innings to an end for Rahul, who had struggled to find his footing against Sheat.
The New Zealand A bowler had dismissed him for a duck in the first innings as well. Rahul attempted to drive a delivery outside off stump but edged it to wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay, departing after facing eight balls.
Rahul thus finished with scores of zero and four, while Sheat accounted for his wicket on both occasions.
New Zealand A Take Commanding Lead
India A's batting struggles began in the first innings, when the team was bowled out for 113. New Zealand A responded with 317, establishing a substantial 204-run lead.
The visitors needed a strong second-innings effort to reduce the deficit, but Rahul's early departure added to their concerns. India A were 54/2 after 18.3 overs at the time of the score update, leaving the remaining batters with the task of rebuilding the innings.
The match is the first of three unofficial Tests between India A and New Zealand A. The second fixture is scheduled to begin on October 31, followed by the third and final match from November 7.
Following the unofficial series, India's senior men's team will face New Zealand in a two-Test series.
The opening Test is scheduled to begin in Wellington on November 19, while the second match will start in Christchurch on November 27.