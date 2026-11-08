KL Rahul Lights Up Diwali In Wellington, Gifts His Award To Stadium Staff

KL Rahul handed his prize smartphone to a lady official after the second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington
The official said she was surprised and thanked Rahul for the kind gesture in a BCCI video
India beat New Zealand by four runs under DLS in the rain-shortened match on Saturday
KL Rahul turned his Game Changer of the Match prize into a gift for a lady official after India's second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington on Saturday. He handed over the smartphone after the game.
In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the official looked surprised when Rahul passed the phone to her.
"Well, he just gave me his phone. I am a bit of shocked, it was very kind of them to give it over to me. I wasn't expecting it, that's for sure," the lady official said in the video shared by the BCCI.
India's four-run DLS win in the rain-shortened second ODI also gave them a 2-0 lead in the five-match series, with the next match set for Hamilton on November 10.
The BCCI praised the move in a post on X after circulating the clip.
"Big player. Bigger heart An act of kindness and pure 𝙆𝙇𝙖𝙨𝙨."
The official thanked Rahul in the video and said she had not expected the gesture.
India Seal Victory
India finished four runs ahead under the DLS calculation in the rain-curtailed second ODI at Wellington on Saturday, moving 2-0 ahead in the five-match series. Gurnoor Brar produced career-best figures of 4/30 as New Zealand were dismissed for 134 in 41 overs.
Daryl Mitchell top-scored with 55, while Auqib Nabi and Anshul Kamboj took two wickets apiece. India slipped to 47/4 in the chase before Shreyas Iyer (30) and Rahul (26*) steadied things. New Zealand then rallied to 113/7 before rain halted play, with India four runs ahead of the DLS par score.
Gurnoor was named Player of the Match for his four-wicket haul. The third ODI is scheduled to take place in Hamilton on November 10. New Zealand will aim to bounce back in the five-match series, while India will look to extend their advantage and take an unassailable lead.