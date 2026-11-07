India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Brar, Iyer Shine As India Win Rain-Hit Match Via DLS Method, Take 2-0 Series Lead

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Gurnoor Brar's career-best 4/30 and crucial knocks from Shreyas Iyer (30) and KL Rahul (26*) helped India beat New Zealand by 4 runs (DLS method) in the 2nd ODI on November 7 to take a 2-0 lead. Opting to bowl, Shubman Gill's side reduced the hosts to 53/5 via early strikes from Auqib Nabi (2/31) and Anshul Kamboj (2/15). Daryl Mitchell (55) and Mitchell Santner (31) added 59 runs for the 6th wicket to push the total past 100, but Axar Patel and Brar wrapped up the innings for 134. India stumbled early in the chase. Gill fell for a golden duck, Virat Kohli managed just 7, and Rohit Sharma departed for 23 despite looking sharp. Iyer and Rahul then steadied the ship. Kyle Jamieson (3/33) removed Iyer, but Rahul's unbeaten 26 kept India ahead of the DLS par score. Rain halted play at 113/7 in 26 overs—four runs ahead of the 109-run par requirement. Jacob Duffy also picked 3/35 for NZ.

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New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI Cricket India's KL Rahul
India's KL Rahul bats during Game 2 of the one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI Cricket
Fans and supporters wave flags during Game 2 of the one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI Cricket Indias Shreyas Iyer
India's Shreyas Iyer bats during Game 2 of the one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI Cricket New Zealands Kyle Jamieson
New Zealand's Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during Game 2 of the one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI Cricket Indias Virat Kohli
India's Virat Kohli walks out for 7 runs during Game 2 of the one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI Cricket New Zealands Jacob Duffy
New Zealand's Jacob Duffy, center, celebrates the wicket of India's Shubman Gill, left, with teammates during Game 2 of the one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI Cricket
India's Rohit Sharma bats during Game 2 of the one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI Cricket Indias Gurnoor Brar
India's Gurnoor Brar celebrates during Game 2 of the one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI Cricket New Zealands Daryl Mitchell
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell, left, celebrates after scoring fifty runs alongside Mitchell Santner during Game 2 of the one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI Cricket New Zealands Daryl Mitchell
New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell bats during Game 2 of the one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI Cricket New Zealands Tom Latham
New Zealand's Tom Latham bats during Game 2 of the one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI Cricket Indias Anshul Kamboj
India's Anshul Kamboj celebrates a wicket during Game 2 of the one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
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New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI Cricket Indias Auqib Nabi
India's Auqib Nabi celebrates the wicket of New Zealand player Tim Seifert during Game 2 of the one day international cricket between New Zealand and India, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, in Wellington, New Zealand. | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP

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