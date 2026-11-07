India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Brar, Iyer Shine As India Win Rain-Hit Match Via DLS Method, Take 2-0 Series Lead

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 7 November 2026 5:38 pm

Gurnoor Brar's career-best 4/30 and crucial knocks from Shreyas Iyer (30) and KL Rahul (26*) helped India beat New Zealand by 4 runs (DLS method) in the 2nd ODI on November 7 to take a 2-0 lead. Opting to bowl, Shubman Gill's side reduced the hosts to 53/5 via early strikes from Auqib Nabi (2/31) and Anshul Kamboj (2/15). Daryl Mitchell (55) and Mitchell Santner (31) added 59 runs for the 6th wicket to push the total past 100, but Axar Patel and Brar wrapped up the innings for 134. India stumbled early in the chase. Gill fell for a golden duck, Virat Kohli managed just 7, and Rohit Sharma departed for 23 despite looking sharp. Iyer and Rahul then steadied the ship. Kyle Jamieson (3/33) removed Iyer, but Rahul's unbeaten 26 kept India ahead of the DLS par score. Rain halted play at 113/7 in 26 overs—four runs ahead of the 109-run par requirement. Jacob Duffy also picked 3/35 for NZ.