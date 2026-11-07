In Pictures: North India Chokes As Air Pollution Worsens Ahead Of Diwali

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A thick blanket of smog continues to envelop parts of North India as air pollution levels rise ahead of Diwali. Delhi remains among the worst-affected, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) at 364 on Saturday morning, while pollution and misty conditions add to the winter haze across the region. With authorities imposing stricter curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the worsening air quality has brought renewed concerns over public health and visibility. Here are glimpses of North India grappling with polluted skies.

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Weather: Smog in Ajmer
A layer of haze and smog blankets the city skyline during the morning hours, in Ajmer, Rajasthan, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Weather: Low visibility in Jammu
A Vande Bharat Express, operating on the Jammu-Katra-Srinagar route, passes through amid low visibility, on the outskirts of Jammu, Jammu and Kashmir, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Weather: Hazy conditions in Gurugram
A commuter wears a protective mask as he walks past amid hazy conditions and poor air quality, in Gurugram, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Smog near Hanuman Temple, at Karol Bagh, in New Delhi
Commuters pass by amid smog near Hanuman Temple, at Karol Bagh, in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. A thick layer of smog hung over the national capital on Friday as the air quality deteriorated sharply and edged closer to the 'severe' category, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) settling at 391. | Photo: PTI
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Weather: Smog in Gurugram
Vehicles stuck in traffic on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway amid hazy conditions, in Gurugram, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Weather: Smog in Ghaziabad
Commuters pass by amid dense smog on National Highway 9 (NH 9), in Ghaziabad district, Uttar Pradesh, Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Poor air quality in Delhi
Commuters wearing face masks walk down the stairs near Gate No. 1 of Jasola Apollo metro station amid hazy conditions and toxic air quality, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
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Weather: Poor air quality in Delhi
A commuter wears a protective mask as she walks past amid hazy conditions and poor air quality at Jasola, in New Delhi, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali

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