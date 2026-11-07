In Pictures: North India Chokes As Air Pollution Worsens Ahead Of Diwali
A thick blanket of smog continues to envelop parts of North India as air pollution levels rise ahead of Diwali. Delhi remains among the worst-affected, with its Air Quality Index (AQI) at 364 on Saturday morning, while pollution and misty conditions add to the winter haze across the region. With authorities imposing stricter curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), the worsening air quality has brought renewed concerns over public health and visibility. Here are glimpses of North India grappling with polluted skies.
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